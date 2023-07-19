Plane passengers spark debate after singing Taylor Swift songs on delayed flight

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Passengers aboard a recent delayed flight sparked a debate after breaking into an impromptu Taylor Swift concert.

A traveller named Hannah, who goes by the username @han._.haz on TikTok, shared the video of her flight to Salt Lake City from Denver, Colorado, after attending Swift’s concert in the city last weekend. In the clip, Hannah proceeded to film her fellow passengers as they loudly sang Swift’s tune, “Love Story,” from her Fearless album while sitting on the plane.

In the text over the video, Hannh wrote: “Delayed flight full of Swifties to [Salt Lake City] on the way back from Denver night one,” referring to the “Anti-Hero” singer’s first concert in Colorado during her Eras tour.

Hannah’s video went on to show that fellow plane passengers were not only singing along to the Swift tune, but also filming the moment with their phones. One flight attendant even took part, as she walked down the aisle of the plane and filmed some of the travellers in their seats.

In the caption, Hannah tagged Swift, Taylor Nation, and Southwest Airlines.

The video has quickly gone viral on TikTok, where it has amassed more than 1.8m views. However, the footage has been met with mixed reactions from viewers, with many praising the Swifties aboard the flight, while others admitted they’d be annoyed by the sing-along.

“I WANNA BE IN THAT PLANE,” one viewer wrote in the TikTok comments, while another added: “This is epic.”

“The way I would’ve started to give everyone friendship bracelets,” a third wrote, referring to Swift’s fans trading friendship bracelets at her concerts.

However, when the viral video was shared on Twitter, others said they would be annoyed if fellow passengers started singing on their flight.

“I would’ve been so PISSED if I was on that plane,” one person wrote, while another responded to the footage with: “HELL no.”

A third agreed, writing: “I like Taylor but not everyone likes her, this was so unnecessary.”

Others joked that they’d attempt to get off the flight full of Swift fans, writing: “I would’ve opened that emergency door soooooo quick omg.”

The Independent has contacted Hannah and Southwest Airlines for comment.

This isn’t the first time that people have gone viral for their performances aboard a plane. In March, Aer Lingus passengers received to an impromptu performance of traditional Irish music on a recent flight from Ireland. In the video, three passengers could be seen playing a pipe, accordion and violin in harmony as others on the plane gathered around to watch.

At the time, people had mixed reactions to the performance, with claims some travellers on the plane may not be fans of the musical interlude.