There can be little worse on a flight than having someone’s shoeless feet invading your personal space, but one man found a novel solution to make any sock-wearing stretcher think twice.

A TikTok video shared by @danielgreen2426, which has been viewed more than 300,000 times, shows the “smelly foot” of a passenger reaching under the seat in front of her – a clear violation of acceptable travel etiquette.

In an attempt to stop the repeated irritation, the 38-second clip shows a can of drink being held above the passenger’s left foot before a large drop splashes down onto her big toe.

This tactic didn’t work at first, with Daniel needing to pour more liquid from the can before the passenger behind finally pulled her foot back.

The caption on the video reads: “Woman on the plane behind me kept putting her smelly feet under me... she then stopped.”

It’s not the first time the issue of feet – and especially whether or not it’s appropriate to take your shoes off on planes – has reared its head.

Two plane passengers were shamed on Instagram in 2019 after they were caught playing footsie on the first-class headrests with bare feet.

Another passenger uploaded a series of shots of the pair draping their legs over the seatbacks onto social media.

Passengers were not impressed by this footsie display (Instagram/Laura Lake)

Last year, a traveller shared how she discovered that a child was drawing on her white socks during her flight, with many criticising the passenger for having her feet next to the child’s seat.

One person replied to the post on Instagram: “Only yourself to blame. If your feet are somewhere they can be ‘drawn on’ then they are in the wrong place.”

Other people went on to slam the woman for opting to take her shoes off while on the plane in the first place.

“Keep your socks inside of your shoes,” one user wrote. “This is public transportation, not your personal spa day.”