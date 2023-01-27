Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift cast transgender model Laith Ashley as her love interest in her newest music video and fans are loving it.

The 33-year-old singer released the music video to her song, “Lavender Haze,” which is from her album Midnights, on Thursday night. Along with its purple-coloured pool, flowers, and clouds, the video also featured scenes of Swift with Ashley.

The video features the pair cuddling alongside a group of friends and dancing at a house party, filled with lavender mist.

Ashley took to Instagram on Friday to express his gratitude for the “Anti-Hero” singer featuring him in the music video.

“Thank you @taylorswift for allowing me to play a small part in your story. You are brilliant and this is an experience I will never forget. It was truly magical,” he wrote in the caption. “Your storytelling abilities through your music and visuals continues to leave me in awe, inspired, and hopeful.”

He also acknowledged Swift’s support for the transgender community, adding: “Thank you for being an ally. Representation matters. AND LOVE WILL ALWAYS WIN!”

When announcing the release of the video on her Instagram, Swift praised Ashley in the caption and called him her “incredible costar who [she] absolutely loved working with”.

On social media, fans have applauded the “All Too Well” singer for her decision to cast Ashley

“The love interest in Taylor Swift’s new “Lavender Haze” music video is trans model and artist Laith Ashley. At a time when trans rights are increasingly under attack, this representation is major,” journalist Ashely Spencer wrote on Twitter.

“Most of the trans men I know are Swifties. It’s incredible to see @laith_ashley as a part of the Midnights music videos, and appearing to be a character of Taylor’s desire no less. A big moment for representation in many ways,” Alex Schmider, the director of Transgender Representation at the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) added.

A third wrote: “Reminder that Taylor’s romantic interest on “Lavender Haze” mv is a trans man, she’s clearly making a statement about it supporting the community.”

Others fans also pointed out why Swift’s music video is a big milestone for the transgender community.

“During a time where trans people are constantly under attack and facing prejudice at what seems like all corners, having a major pop star like Taylor swift feature a trans man as a life interest in a charting song is a huge deal,” one wrote.

“Salute to @taylorswift13 for this.Trans representation is so important and it’s great to see her use her massive platform for good,” another tweeted.

On Thursday night, Swift also took to Twitter to describe the theme of the music video and what it has meant to her.

“This was the first video I wrote out of the 3 that have been released, and this one really helped me conceptualize the world and mood of Midnights, like a sultry sleepless 70’s fever dream. Hope you like it,” she wrote.