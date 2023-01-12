Taylor Swift performs Anti-Hero live for first time at The 1975 London gig

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s London concert, treating The 02 to her first live performance of Anti-Hero.

After asking fans if it’s “okay” if she sings, she announced: “I was thinking of doing one that I’d never played live before.”

“It would be presumptuous to say, ‘if you know it, sing it,’ but if you do ... sing it,” she said, before performing the hit single.

The country-turned-pop star also surprised fans at HAIM’s gig at the same venue last year.

