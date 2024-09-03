NFL promotional video features multiple appearances from Taylor Swift

Support truly

The NFL has started to prepare for the upcoming 2024-2025 season by using promotional videos that feature Taylor Swift.

On Monday, September 2, the National Football League posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, to celebrate the new season starting in a few days with the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, September 5.

“FOOTBALL IS BACK THIS WEEK,” the organization captioned the post as they showed various clips from the previous season, separating them by month. However, in addition to the teams running across the field or celebrating touchdowns with special dances or backflips, the Grammy winner was also shown more than once.

At the two-second mark in the clip during September 2023, Swift is seen in the audience cheering on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. At another point in the September portion, the singer is shown again laughing alongside Travis’s mother Donna Kelce.

The “Cruel Summer” singer makes a third appearance in the video in January 2024, where she is seen walking to her seat while decked out in Chiefs-themed attire. The singer is shown a fourth time, also in January, as she kisses Travis to celebrate his team earning a spot in the Super Bowl.

The last time Swift appears is during the big game itself, where she is seen chugging her drink on the Jumbotron. Being shown in the video a total of five times marks more than any other player.

After posting, many people were quick to turn to the comments pointing out the many appearances of the “Karma” singer.

“STOP SHOWING TAYLOR SWIFT WE DON’T CARE,” one comment read while another agreed, writing, “Taylor Swift was shown 5 times in this 28-second clip of football being back.”

Other commenters were joking about how upset some football fans get over Swift’s amplified presence and claims that it takes away from the sport.

“Swift is in the hype video don’t be mad guys,” one commenter sarcastically wrote.

Another commenter joked, “Aka grown men are gonna cry seeing Taylor this week.”

In light of the start of football season, Swift has begun to prepare herself for the new season by coming up with plays for the team. In a recent interview with NFL on NBC, quarterback Patrick Mahomes explained how much the “All Too Well” singer wants to learn about her boyfriend’s interests.

“She’s the most famous person in the world, and then she’s really interested in football,” the said. “She asked a lot of great questions. She’s already drawing up plays, so we might have to put one in.”

When talking about the singer during a previous interview with Time, Mahomes also revealed that he has “met a lot of famous people” but the multiple Grammy winner is “probably the most down-to-earth” of them all.

“She’s never not working,” he told the outlet. “Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks.”

He added: “Even when she’s talking about football, when she’s learning it, you can see her business mind putting it together. It’s almost like she’s trying to become a coach. ‘Why can’t you try this, this, and this?’ She’s asking the right questions.”