Patrick Mahomes jokes about Taylor Swift ‘trying to become a football coach’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Patrick Mahomes has been opening up about his interactions with Taylor Swift.

On Tuesday 16 April, Time published their profile on the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and he discussed what it was like interacting with his teammate, Travis Kelce’s girlfriend.

Mahomes explained that he has “met a lot of famous people”, but he said the Grammy winner is “probably the most down-to-earth” of them all.

“She’s never not working,” he told the outlet. “Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks.”

The quarterback noted that the mindset went beyond just working on her music, she was also trying to understand the game of football to show her support for Kelce.

“Even when she’s talking about football, when she’s learning it, you can see her business mind putting it together. It’s almost like she’s trying to become a coach. ‘Why can’t you try this, this, and this?’ She’s asking the right questions,” he said about her.

Mahomes acknowledged that Swift helped the Chiefs go “from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global, worldwide team” with her popularity.

“That came from Taylor’s fanbase,” he added.

Despite the extra attention that came from Swift and Kelce’s relationship, Mahomes didn’t think it distracted the team at all. “We just embraced it,” he said.

“We like having that visibility. At the end of the day, football has always been this bruising sport. We want to make it fun, where kids grow up and play football and show their personality and be who they are. This year really magnified that.”

Mahomes and Kelce went on to celebrate their second Super Bowl win in a row in February 2024 with Swift and Mahomes’s wife, Brittany, cheering them on.

With the NFL now in the middle of the offseason and Swift taking a few weeks off from her Eras Tour, the couple was recently seen dancing at Coachella.

The couple watched Jack Antonoff’s band, Bleachers, perform at the festival in Indio, California, on Saturday, with many many fans taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share clips of them.

Swift and Kelce were seen dancing sidestage as the band performed during the first weekend of the annual music festival. TikToker Kale Tompkins, who was in the crowd during the concert, recorded a video of the two’s interaction.

This is the first time Swift has attended the celeb-loved music festival since 2016 when she famously rocked up to the desert with her bleach blonde hairstyle – known as “Bleachella”.

Meanwhile, Kelce attended the event in 2022 and 2023 alongside some of his best friends.

In a cute touch, the singer wore a dark green New Heights cap at one point, showing her support for her boyfriend’s podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce.

Photos from the night, as well as fan videos, captured Swift – who wore the cap both backward and the regular way during the evening – wearing the item, with one user on X posting a clip of the pair at Coachella next to a snap of Kelce wearing the same cap. However, during their festival date night, the Kansas City Chiefs player opted for a white cap with the words “Happy Gilmore” on the front.