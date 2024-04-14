Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have shown up at Coachella.

The couple watched Jack Antonoff’s band, Bleachers, perform at the festival in Indio, California on Saturday, with many many fans taking to X to share clips of them.

Swift and Kelce were seen dancing side stage as the band performed during the first weekend of the annual music festival. TikToker Kale Tompkins, who was in the crowd during the concert, recorded a video of the two’s interaction.

This is the first time Swift, 34, has attended the celeb-loved music festival since 2016, when she famously rocked up to the desert with her bleach blonde hairstyle — known as “Bleachella.”

Meanwhile, Kelce, also 34, attended the event in 2022 and 2023 alongside some of his best friends.

In a cute touch, the singer wore a dark green New Heights cap at one point, showing her support for her boyfriend’s podcast with his brother Jason Kelce.

Photos from the night, as well as fan videos, captured Swift — who wore the cap both backward and the regular way during the evening — wearing the item, with one user on X posting a clip of the pair at Coachella next to a snap of Kelce wearing the same cap. However, during their festival date night, the Kansas City Chiefs player opted for a white cap with the words “Happy Gilmore” on the front.

Aside from headwear, Swift wore an all-back look consisting of a tank top with ripped denim shorts, an oversized leather bomber jacket and matching black sneakers. Kelce, meanwhile, wore an open plaid shirt over a white T-shirt with striped pants and white Chucks.

The pair had been expected at Coachella the night previously, but instead the pop superstar and NFL player were spotted enjoying a date at hotspot Sushi Park in Los Angeles, a little over two hours away from where the festival is based.

Prior to Lana Del Ray’s performance at the festival on Friday 12 April, many people on X, formerly known as Twitter, were making the claim that she would bring Swift on the stage with her as a guest.

During an interview with People, published on 3 April, the Chiefs player acknowledged that he’s attended the Indio-based festival multiple times over the years, and would be happy to have the opportunity to go again.

“I am a Coachella guy,” he said. “I love going to Coachella. I love live music in general. So you might see me pop up over there at some point.”

Sources previously claimed to US Weekly that they are going to support two of Swift’s longtime friends, who are headlining the music festival.

“They both want to see Lana Del Rey and Bleachers,” the source claimed, referring to Antonoff’s band. Over the years, Swift has collaborated with Antonoff on many of her albums — and made sure to see his Saturday night set.

Per usual, the music festival runs for two different weekends in April, with each weekend being a three-day event. This year, Coachella will be taking place on the 12th through the 14th of April, and the 19th through the 21st of April.