Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appear to skip Lana Del Ray’s Coachella set

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have not yet made an appearance at Coachella.

In photos obtained byPage Six, the pop superstar, 34, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 34, were spotted entering hotspot Sushi Park in Los Angeles, California, a little over two hours away from Indio where the festival is based.

Swift wore a black top, denim skirt, sneakers and red bomber jacket for the outing. The Grammy winner paired the casual look with a tan handbag and her signature red lip.

Kelce was dressed in a stylish olive green sweater and shorts set, and a pair of sneakers.

Prior to Lana Del Ray’s performance at the festival on Friday 12 April, many people on X, formerly known as Twitter, were making the claim that she would bring Swift on the stage with her as a guest.

Swift did not end up attending.

The two have been friends for years and Del Ray even collaborated with her in her song “Snow on the Beach” on her 2022 album “Midnights.” When that album was announced that it had won a Grammy for Album of the Year, her fellow singer was also brought onto the stage, despite not winning the award for her own album that was competing in the same category.

Although Kelce and Swift had not confirmed they would be attending the festival, the Chiefs’ player previously revealed that he’s open to going. During an interview with People, published on 3 April, he acknowledged that he’s attended the Indio-based festival multiple times over the years, and would be happy to have the opportunity to go again.

“I am a Coachella guy,” he said. “I love going to Coachella. I love live music in general. So you might see me pop up over there at some point.”

Per usual, the music festival runs for two different weekends in April, with each weekend being a three-day event. This year, Coachella will be taking place on the 12th through the 14th of April, and the 19th through the 21st of April.

However, Kelce confessed that he does have a busy schedule coming up, before the 2024 NFL season makes its return in September. With that in mind, he said that he’s not positive that going to Coachella will be an option for him.

“I’m not sure if I’ll go to a weekend, one or two, or if I even have time knowing my schedule’s filling up pretty quick before we get started back up for football here,” he told People.

The NFL star’s remarks come amid reports that both he and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, are going to the music festival. Sources previously claimed to US Weekly that they are going to support two of Swift’s longtime friends, who will be headlining the music festival.

“They both want to see Lana Del Rey and Bleachers,” the source claimed, referring to Jack Antonoff’s band. Over the years, Swift has collaborated with Antonoff on many of her albums.

Kelce and Swift – who first made their debut as a couple in September 2023 – are both taking a break from their busy work schedules, as it’s currently off-season for the NFL. Meanwhile, Swift has been on a hiatus from her international Eras Tour since the end of March. She’s set to return to the stage on 9 May, with the next leg of her tour beginning in Paris, France.