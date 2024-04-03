Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce going to Coachella this year?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hollywood’s favourite celebrity couple – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce – could be attending an iconic event in California this month.

While nothing’s set in stone, the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs star has revealed that he’s open to going to the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. During an interview with People, published on 3 April, he acknowledged that he’s attended the Indio-based festival multiple times over the years, and would be happy to have the opportunity to go again.

“I am a Coachella guy,” he said. “I love going to Coachella. I love live music in general. So you might see me pop up over there at some point.”

Per usual, the music festival runs for two different weekends in April, with each weekend being a three-day event. This year, Coachella will be taking place on the 12th through the 14th of April, and the 19th through the 21st of April.

However, Kelce confessed that he does have a busy schedule coming up, before the 2024 NFL season makes its return in September. With that in mind, he said that he’s not positive that going to Coachella will be an option for him.

“I’m not sure if I’ll go to a weekend, one or two, or if I even have time knowing my schedule’s filling up pretty quick before we get started back up for football here,” he told People.

The NFL star’s remarks come amid reports that both he and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, are going to the music festival. Sources claimed to US Weekly on Wednesday that they are going to support two of Swift’s longtime friends, who will be headlining the music festival.

“They both want to see Lana Del Rey and Bleachers,” the source claims, referring to Jack Antonoff’s band. Over the years, Swift has collaborated with Antonoff on many of her albums.

The source also claimed that the couple will be “renting a house in the area” during one of the two Coachella weekends.

Kelce and Swift – who first made their debut as a couple in September 2023 – are both taking a break from their busy work schedules, as it’s currently off-season for the NFL. Meanwhile, Swift has been on a hiatus from her international Eras Tour since the end of March. She’s set to return to the stage on 9 May, with the next leg of her tour beginning in Paris, France.

The couple’s potential appearance at Coachella would come after they jetted off to Harbour Island in the Bahamas during March. In photos that circulated on social media, the 14-time Grammy winner was seen kissing her boyfriend in the ocean as she held a drink in her hand. Another image showed the pair lounging on the beach, with Swift wearing a yellow bikini and sunglasses as Kelce donned a pair of blue swim shorts.

According to Page Six, the couple enjoyed their stay at a luxurious estate on Harbour Island called Rosalita House - where Kylie Jenner famously vacationed in March 2020. The stunning beachfront villa boasts six bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, and an entire wait staff all for the whopping price of nearly $15,000 per night.

Regarding his plans in the upcoming months, Kelce also confirmed that when his girlfriend returns to the stage in Europe, he’ll be there to cheer her on.

“Oh, you know I gotta go support. You know it,” he told Entertainment Tonight about travelling with the “Anti-Hero” singer soon. “We’re both very career-driven. We both love what we do, and any chance that I can show my support to her - and knowing that she’s showing me all the support in the world throughout the season - it’s just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Swift and Kelce for comment.