Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s luxury Bahamas getaway on Harbour Island

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were recently spotted on a romantic getaway to the Bahamas for some well-deserved alone time.

The couple - who began dating in summer 2023 - jetted off to Harbour Island in the Bahamas over the weekend, in photos circulating social media. In one viral photo, the 14-time Grammy winner was seen kissing the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in the ocean as she held a drink in her hand. Another image showed the pair lounging on the beach, with Swift wearing a yellow bikini and sunglasses as Kelce donned a pair of blue swim shorts.

According to Page Six, the couple enjoyed their stay at a luxurious estate on Harbour Island called Rosalita House - where Kylie Jenner famously vacationed in March 2020. The stunning beachfront villa boasts six bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, and an entire wait staff all for the whopping price of nearly $15,000 per night.

Located on Harbour Island, which is known for its pink sand beaches, Rosalita House is nestled above a 25-foot high dune offering complete privacy for the notoriously discreet “Cruel Summer” singer. The villa sleeps 12 people and includes a pool, terraces, gardens, and a gym. It also comes with a private chef and sous chef, three butlers, three housekeepers, three gardeners, and a security guard on duty at night.

“Rosalita is a stunning, palatial, beachfront villa in Harbour Island, a paradisal strip of beach northeast of Eleuthera, where cars are forbidden and the sands are pink,” the website states. Back in 2020, House Beautiful reported that a minimum five-night stay at Rosalita House costs around £11,275 a night, or $14,505.63.

The villa consists of a main house with five bedrooms, four of which have king beds and one with a queen bed. “The décor is exquisite throughout, from the original artwork on the walls, to the lovely parquet floors and charming palms of carved wood,” a description of the main house reads. Palm Cottage, the guest house, has an additional suite with a king bed. Both the primary house and the guest cottage have private terraces with stunning views, while the other rooms have private entrances from the veranda or garden.

The heated 60 x 20-foot swimming pool is situated behind the property, alongside “a large selection of sun chairs, loungers, and a lovely covered pavilion”. A set of stairs leads guests to the beach, where sun chairs and umbrellas are set up daily for use.

For dining, guests have the option to eat meals inside the home’s salon, on the upper veranda, in the beachfront cabana, or by the pool. Along with a private chef, the kitchen comes fully stocked with top-tier appliances, a vegetable garden on the property, and waters filled with local fish. The daily menu for guests at Rosalita House includes a light buffet breakfast, which can consist of overnight oats, toast, fruit, hard boiled eggs, and a selection of jams; family-style lunch served by the pool; and evening service with pre-dinner cocktail hour and a more formal dinner meal.

The house comes fully equipped with a house manager, who can help make restaurant reservations or organise off-island excursions for guests. For days spent on the private beach, Rosalita House offers a variety of paddle boards, kayaks, beach bikes, snorkel equipment, and beach toys to put to good use. During their Bahamas vacation, Swift and Kelce were pictured taking the rental home’s 32-foot boat, called “PrimeTime”, out for a joyride. Meanwhile, in the villa’s fitness center is a Peloton spin bike, yoga mats, and weights for lifting.

Swift and Kelce’s luxury Bahamas vacation comes in the midst of their packed schedules. The “Anti-Hero” singer recently wrapped up the Asia-Pacific leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour, which saw Swift perform four nights at Japan’s Tokyo Dome, followed by Melbourne and Sydney, Australia, as well as Singapore.

She will embark on the European leg of her Eras Tour in May with two shows in Paris, France, closing out the Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in London on 17 August 2024.

Meanwhile, Kelce received some much needed relaxation in the Bahamas after he helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their recent Super Bowl LVIII victory against the San Francisco 49ers.