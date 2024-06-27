Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Princess Charlotte was a “superstar” backstage at Taylor Swift’s Wembley concert in London, according to the singer’s boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The young royal was among the many high-profile names who attended Swift’s hugely anticipated Eras tour when it finally came to London last weekend.

The Prince of Wales arrived at Friday night’s show (21 June) to celebrate his 42nd birthday alongside Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

Swift, 34, was all smiles as she shared a selfie together with the royal family and her boyfriend Kelce on Instagram following the concert.

“Happy bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start,” she captioned the post.

In the new episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, released on Wednesday (26 june), the brothers spoke about meeting the royals backstage.

open image in gallery ( @KensingtonRoyal/X )

“I gotta say, Prince William was fantastic, but the highlight was Princess Charlotte. Prince George was great, too. She was so f***ing adorable. Like, I cannot…” Jason said, attributing his fondness for Charlotte to the fact he has three daughters.

Travis – who has been dating Swift since September last year – agreed.

“She was a superstar,” Travis, 34, said. “She had a fire to her. She was asking questions,” Jason continued, calling Charlotte the “most electric” part of their backstage meeting.

Travis added: “I love it when parents ask their kids to be present, be vocal…”

Princess Charlotte was not the only royal to impress the NFL star, who went on to call Prince William “the coolest motherf***er”.

Elsewhere, the brothers admitted to not knowing the proper etiquette to follow when meeting the family.

“They were an absolute delight to meet. Wasn’t sure if I was supposed to, like, bow to them, curtsy, just be an American idiot and shake their hand,” Travis said.

He added: “We wanted to be polite, especially on this side of the pond.”

open image in gallery The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte and the King and Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Wire )

Jason explained that because the Eras tour was not an officially royal event, they had not been required to bow or curtsy.

He did, however, address Prince William as “your royal highness”.

“I’ve never seen you give someone that much respect,” said Travis. “You put your beer 10 feet away from you.”

The royal family were among many stars – including Tom Cruise and Hugh Grant – to have attended Swift’s three Wembley dates last week. She will return for five more sold-out dates at the stadium in August.

Grant was particularly taken aback by the performance, sending a thank you message to Swift on X/Twitter.

Kelce apparently also made an impression on the 63-year-old, who marvelled at Swift’s “excellent if gigantic” boyfriend.