Woman praised for attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour instead of friend’s wedding

A woman has chosen Taylor Swift over her best friend’s wedding.

In a recent Reddit post shared to the “Am I The A**hole?” subreddit, she explained that her best friend is getting married on 13 July and she had also booked tickets to Swift’s Eras Tour in Milan, Italy, for the same day.

The concert-goer mentioned that her tickets were purchased one year in advance to avoid them selling out. “We also had to book hotels, flights etc because we’ll stay there for four days,” she wrote in her Reddit post.

The poster claimed her friend “knew that I’ve booked tickets on that date” even before picking a wedding date.

“She got engaged in November and booked her wedding date last month,” the post continued. “She had told everyone she’d get married during summer but she never said the exact date up to this point when many people kept asking her so they can know their plans. I booked the tickets this past summer when the tour dates were announced.”

After her friend had let her know about her wedding date, the Reddit poster was shocked. “When she told me the date I told her she can’t be serious. She was like why? I reminded her I have the concert and the trip on those dates. And she told me okay? Then cancel it obviously? I told her sorry I can’t,” her post read.

The woman told her friend that she couldn’t cancel everything involving the trip with the high fees that would come with the flight and the hotel. The tickets themselves are likely not cancellable at all, according to the Reddit post.

“I reminded her it’s something I’ve planned a year in advance and she knew,” she said, although this didn’t convince her friend to change her wedding date. “She straight up told me that yes she knew but she didn’t care because as a friend she’d expect me to do the right thing and drop everything for her wedding. I told her I’m not cancelling my plans for something you knew a year in advance I’d do.”

The future bride once again expressed her disappointment that a concert was put over her wedding and refused to speak to her unless the Reddit poster sent her “proof” that everything relating to the concert was cancelled.

After posting, many people took to the comments section to defend the Reddit poster’s decision and encouraged her to attend the concert.

“Under normal circumstances I’d say you should prioritise your best friend’s wedding over a concert. However, you made these plans over a year in advance and she knew about them,” one comment began.

“Perhaps she wasn’t feeling the ‘best friend’ vibe because you are seeing Taylor Swift without her? Is she jealous of you? Could she not get tickets or not afford them?? In any case she is the AH for not only scheduling her wedding at the same time, but also trying to force you to cancel your trip. The solution is simple. Send your regrets, go to the concert, and get on with your life. She’s not worth it.”

Another commenter, agreed: “Wow - the entitlement. She had all of the data she needed to make an informed decision as to her wedding date and she made that decision regardless of knowing you weren’t available that weekend.”