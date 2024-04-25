Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently went on a joint vacation with Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid.

On Wednesday 24 April, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s mother, Donna Kelce, attended QVC’s Age of Possibility summit in Las Vegas, where she mentioned Travis sent her a photo of him with the Grammy winner in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, where the couple was standing alongside Cooper and Hadid.

According to People, Donna said that while the foursome were all on the beach Travis found out Cooper would also be attending the QVC summit with his mother because he was catering the event with his food truck, Danny & Coop’s Cheesesteaks.

When Donna and Cooper met up with each other, the outlet reported Donna went up to him and said: “Travis told me you were going to be here.”

The actor was specifically catering lunch for the brand’s new Quintessential 50 or Q50 meant to honour various women above 50-years-old who have accomplished “achievements that prove the possibilities that this time of life offers for women,” the company’s website states.

In addition to Kelce, other women part of the Q50 included: Christina Applegate, Queen Latifah, Naomi Watts, Patti LaBelle, and Rita Wilson.

Because of the pair’s mutual connection to Travis, Donna explained that she wished he was able to attend but that he was in the middle of working on his new show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

While talking with People, Donna also offered her opinion of the “Karma” singer’s latest album titled The Tortured Poets Department.

“I listened to the whole album, and I listened to it all morning long when it was released,” she told the outlet. “I was just very impressed.”

“She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work.”

Donna even went on to make the joke that she would likely never need to give Swift any advice and the situation might be the other way around.

“She doesn’t need my advice on anything. In fact, I hope she will give me advice,” she said.

This isn’t the first time the Grammy winner and football player have gone on a vacation together. Back in March, the couple was spotted in Harbour Island in the Bahamas. After pictures of the two of them began to spread on social media and in news outlets, Travis and Jason used it as an opportunity to talk about it on an episode of their podcast, New Heights.

During that episode, which featured special guest Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, the Kelce brothers began to argue over which of the two of them could drink more.

When the siblings were specifically asked who could win a drinking contest, Jason was quick to say: “I can definitely drink more volume, I don’t even think that’s a question.”

However, Travis didn’t agree with that answer as he replied: “Whaaaaaat? You’re already down to 260.”

Jason then countered that he actually weighed 283 pounds and the Chiefs players started to laugh as he said: “We’re in the same weight class now. It’s March! We’re in the same weight class right now.”

The father of three then made the joke that with the current NFL offseason, his brother “has been drinking more” alluding to his recent vacation with Swift.