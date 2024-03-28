Travis Kelce jokes about his weight after vacation with Taylor Swift

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Travis Kelce has been taking advantage of football season being over.

In a recent episode of the Kansas City Chiefs player’s podcast with his older brother Jason Kelce, New Heights, the duo welcomed special guest Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. During the conversation, the brothers argued over who could drink more.

When Barkley asked the brothers who would win a drinking contest between them, Jason claimed: “I can definitely drink more volume, I don’t even think that’s a question.”

In response, Travis replied: “Whaaaaaat? You’re already down to 260.”

After Jason told him he actually weighs 283 pounds, the Chiefs tight end laughed: “We’re in the same weight class now. It’s March! We’re in the same weight class right now.”

Even the father of three, who announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this month, agreed that Travis has “been drinking more” than he has in recent weeks.

The admission comes after Taylor Swift and Travis were recently spotted on a romantic getaway to the Bahamas for some well-deserved alone time.

The couple - who began dating in summer 2023 - jetted off to Harbour Island in the Bahamas over the previous weekend, as seen in photos circulating social media. In one viral photo, the 14-time Grammy winner was seen kissing the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in the ocean as she held a drink in her hand. Another image showed the pair lounging on the beach, with Swift wearing a yellow bikini and sunglasses as Kelce donned a pair of blue swim shorts.

According to Page Six, the couple enjoyed their stay at a luxurious estate on Harbour Island called Rosalita House - where Kylie Jenner famously vacationed in March 2020. The stunning beachfront villa boasts six bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, and an entire wait staff all for the whopping price of nearly $15,000 per night.

Located on Harbour Island, which is known for its pink sand beaches, Rosalita House is nestled above a 25-foot high dune offering complete privacy for the notoriously discreet “Cruel Summer” singer. The villa sleeps 12 people and includes a pool, terraces, gardens, and a gym. It also comes with a private chef and sous chef, three butlers, three housekeepers, three gardeners, and a security guard on duty at night.

“Rosalita is a stunning, palatial, beachfront villa in Harbour Island, a paradisal strip of beach northeast of Eleuthera, where cars are forbidden and the sands are pink,” the website states. Back in 2020, House Beautiful reported that a minimum five-night stay at Rosalita House costs around £11,275 a night, or $14,505.63.

Swift and Kelce’s luxury Bahamas vacation comes in the midst of their packed schedules. The “Anti-Hero” singer recently wrapped up the Asia-Pacific leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour, which saw Swift perform four nights at Japan’s Tokyo Dome, followed by Melbourne and Sydney, Australia, as well as Singapore.

At the end of their latest podcast, Travis’ brother Jason made a not-so-subtle hint at his romance with Taylor.

During a portion of their interview with Barkley, the Eagles’ new signing talked about wanting to be the next Apollo Creed, one of the main characters from the Rocky film franchise.

Jason then told Barkley to “throw it out there” because “stuff happens when it goes out on New Heights”.

The comments appeared to be a reference to Travis gushing over Swift on an episode over the summer after he attended her Eras Tour in Kansas City. The younger Kelce wanted to meet Swift at the show, going as far to make her a friendship bracelet, common among Swift’s fans, with his number on it.