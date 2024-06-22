Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Taylor Swift reenacted NFL star Travis Kelce’s game-day move as he attended her Eras Tour concert in London.

On Friday, June 21, the 34-year-old singer took the stage at the first of her six shows at Wembley Stadium this summer. Unsurprisingly, her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was spotted entering the VIP section of the event, along with a handful of other stars, including his older brother Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce.

During the concert, Swift performed her usual setlist, including the song “So High School” from The Tortured Poets Department, which is rumored to be about her romance with Kelce. Right before she sang the first lyric of the song, as shown in a video posted to X (formerly known as Twitter), she made a sweet reference to her partner by using her arms to create an invisible bow, before releasing an arrow. Swift has previously made this move when performing “The Archer,” which has been cut from the setlist of her European tour.

However, the gesture is also the move that Kelce frequently does on the field during his games for the Kansas City Chiefs, which fans pointed out on social media.

“She did Travis’ archer pose that he does at chiefs’ games omg,” one person wrote on X, while another quipped: “You look like Travis Kelce in this light, we’re loving it.”

A third wrote: “’The archer’ might be gone from the setlist but she kinda brought back the iconic pose when Travis was there.”

Other people went on to praise Kelce and Swift’s relationship, with one person tweeting: “To be so full of love & happiness for someone who feels that back for you is truly an amazing feeling, and it’s beautiful to witness it in others.”

“They’re both down bad for each other, I’m crying,” another wrote.

As training for football season began in June, the Chiefs also took to its official TikTok page to share a video of Kelce doing his bow and arrow move.

While Swift was performing “So High School” last night, fans also spotted Kelce’s reaction in the audience. In one video shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, he could be seen dancing and sweetly singing along with the lyrics: “Truth, dare, spin bottles / You know how to ball, I know Aristotle.”

There appear to be multiple references to Kelce during her performance of “So High School.” For example, while singing the song, Swift and her backup dancers all do a version of swag surfing – a nod to a tradition adopted by Kelce’s NFL team, which sees them perform the dance when celebrating a touchdown.

When she sings, “It’s true, swear, scout’s honor / You know what you wanted and, boy, you got her”, her backup singers could be seen sitting on makeshift bleachers and performing the dance – a move Swift has joined in on when cheering for him at games.

open image in gallery Kelce does his archer move ( TikTok )

Following last night’s concert, Swift took to Instagram to share her first-ever post with her boyfriend. However, he wasn’t the only one in the selfie, as the couple posed with Prince William and his two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, all of whom attended the concert in London on June 21.

“Happy Bday M8!” Swift wrote in the caption, while her show took place on William’s 42nd birthday. “London shows are off to a splendid start.” The 14-time Grammy-winner accompanied her caption with emojis of the British flag, the American flag, and a diplomatic handshake.

Along with Kelce and the British royals, there was an array of VIP guests descending in Wembley to celebrate Swift’s highly awaited return to the capital. Bridgerton actor Nicola Coughlan, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness, and model Cara Delevigne were all spotted in the crowd of approximately 88, 000 Swifties. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer was also present at the concert, alongside his wife Victoria.