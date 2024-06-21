Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Taylor Swift’s recent Eras Tour concert in London was a Kelce family affair.

On June 21, Travis Kelce joined his girlfriend on the next stop of her European summer concert tour. The Kansas City Chiefs star brought his tight-knit posse with him inside Wembley Stadium. Fans were quick to spot Travis entering the VIP section and dancing alongside his older brother Jason Kelce, and his wife Kylie Kelce.

While the NFL tight end has been to several of Swift’s sought-after shows, this was Jason and Kylie’s first time at the dazzling event. During the May 15 recording of New Heights, the former Philadelphia Eagles player told his younger brother how all the videos of the “Anti-Hero” singer’s concerts looked “way more electric” since the set for Tortured Poets Department was added.

“I watched videos,” Jason admitted to Travis. “It looked way more electric for some reason.”

An excited fan at Friday’s concert stopped Jason on his way into the VIP section, asking for an autograph. The pumped person took to X, formerly known as Twitter, sharing an image of their signed hat.

“MY HAT IS SIGNED,” the X user wrote alongside a video of the retired football player autographing a New Heights hat. In a follow-up post, footage showed Travis signing her branded cap, too.

Travis, Jason, and Kylie traveled from Cannes, France to London for the concert. The trio spent a few days in the South of France for the annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Both Kelce brothers spoke on a panel about their weekly podcast.

Jason – planning to become a sports broadcaster – reflected on how the New Heights fanbase has changed since Travis officially started dating the Midnights performer in September.

“It’s been fun for me, I have three little girls, so in some ways, the show and everything that’s transpired over the past year, has given reasons for girls to get involved in a sport where previously there wasn’t that much interest,” he confessed.

Jason and Kylie share their four-year-old Wyatt, three-year-old Elliotte, and 15-month-old Bennett.

In Cannes, Travis was seen honoring Swift with a “Fearless” friendship bracelet, while Jason sported a casual look consisting of a white tank top, purple shorts, a black floral short-sleeve button-down, and white flip-flops.

Online, fans praised Jason for being true to himself and wearing an outfit that feels right. “Jason!!!!!!! Keeps it authentic,” an enamored X user wrote.

Another joked Jason’s feet “looked clean,” referencing the athlete’s recent confession that he doesn’t wash his feet when he’s in the shower.

“If my feet don’t have visible dirt, like I look at the bottom of them and it doesn’t look dirty, they just look like feet, I’m not taking any type of scrubbing,” he said during the June 5 New Heights episode. “They’re getting the soap on the bottom of the shower that rinses off my b***s, my butt, and my armpits.”

“And that’s it. I haven’t washed my hair in, like, months,” he continued. “I can’t even tell you the last time I washed my hair. It’s unnecessary. It’s completely unnecessary.”