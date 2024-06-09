Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jason Kelce has spoken candidly about the amount of attention his brother Travis Kelce has experienced amid his relationship with Taylor Swift.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center, 36, shared how his family has adjusted to their newfound fame ever since the Kansas City Chiefs player began dating the 14-time Grammy winner in summer 2023. During a recent appearance on the Whiskey Ginger podcast, Jason admitted that he thought life had become “crazy” for him and his wife, Kylie Kelce, but “Travis and Taylor have taken it to another level.”

“Kylie and I think we have it bad and then we go hang out with one of them for a second,” he told podcast host Andrew Santino on June 7. “This is a whole other situation here. You can’t be a normal person at that point.”

The NFL star’s comments come after a fan harassed Jason and Kylie in Margate City, New Jersey. The couple, who’ve been married since 2018, were in the parking lot outside of Steve & Cookie’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar on Memorial Day weekend when a woman banged on their truck asking for a photo. According to the viral Instagram video, Jason and Kelce declined her photo request and noted that it wasn’t a good time.

However, the woman reportedly became belligerent and yelled at Kylie, saying: “I don’t care who you are, you will never be allowed in this town.”

“I can smell the alcohol on your breath,” Kylie could be heard responding, as the camera panned away. “You’re embarrassing yourself.”

The woman – who later identified herself as Andreé Goldberg – issued a statement to local ABC News outlet WPVI, stating that she apologized directly to the Kelce family after the incident. “In a heated moment, I said things that were out of character for me and that I regret and for that, I am sorry,” Goldberg said. “Although I apologized directly to the Kelce family on Saturday, I want to publicly apologize to them, and our community. My anger, and my actions, are not who I am, and certainly not indicative of the welcoming community of Margate.”

Margate City Mayor Michael Collin also released a statement on Facebook expressing his embarrassment and regret.

“On behalf of the City of Margate, I’d like to formally apologize to Jason & Kylie Kelce for the experience they had in Margate City over the holiday weekend,” he wrote on the city’s Facebook page. “As a father with young children, I know as well as anyone the importance of a date night with your wife and would like to offer a redo date night with dinner on me.”

Seemingly reflecting on the incident, Jason explained during the podcast that Kylie is “a little bit uncomfortable” with the levels of fame they’re receiving, but they have “tried to retract” from the attention.

“She enjoys the fact that she gets to go and do charitable outings, she gets to give back to the community, she gets to do clinics with little girls with field hockey and all these other things,” the father of three told Santino.

While Kylie may be “a little more hesitant” to embrace their newfound fame, Jason said that he reminds his wife that they’re going to “get through it” together.

“It’s hard to always be available, but I think more often than not it’s such an awesome interaction, whenever you’re doing that stuff and the vast majority of people are… respectful and appreciative,” he added. “We’re in a position of great fortune to be able to be where we’re at and it’s all because of these people that are really, really big fans.”

Jason and Kylie have been married for six years. The couple went public with their relationship in 2015, after meeting on Tinder. Following their wedding in 2018, the pair went on to welcome their first daughter, Wyatt Elizabeth, in October 2019; their second daughter, Elliotte Ray, in March 2021; and their third daughter, Bennett Llewellyn, in February 2023.