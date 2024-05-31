Woman who screamed at Kylie Kelce over photo request apologizes

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Jason and Kylie Kelce have received an apology following their interaction with a fan over Memorial Day weekend.

The couple was in Margate City, New Jersey, about to enter Steve & Cookie’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar when a woman reportedly banged on their truck and asked for a photo, only to be turned down. The woman then began yelling at the couple, according to a video shared on TikTok, prompting Kylie to intervene.

At the time, the woman had been yelling at Kylie, saying: “I don’t care who you are, you will never be allowed in this town.”

“I can smell the alcohol on your breath,” Kylie could be heard responding as the camera panned away. “You’re embarrassing yourself.”

The woman from the viral video, which was posted on Instagram by Philadelphia podcast Word to the Wise, has now issued a statement to local ABC News outlet, WPVI, and identified herself as Andreé Goldberg.

She told the outlet that in addition to the apology she already gave to the Kelce family, she also wanted to offer a public apology to the community for her behavior.

“In a heated moment, I said things that were out of character for me and that I regret and for that, I am sorry,” her statement began. “Although I apologized directly to the Kelce family on Saturday, I want to publicly apologize to them, and our community. My anger, and my actions, are not who I am, and certainly not indicative of the welcoming community of Margate.

“As an adult and proud member of my community, I should have recognized and respected their right to privacy from the onset. I am deeply appreciative of the grace and understanding shown to me by the Kelces and wish them nothing but the best.”

In addition to Goldberg’s apology, the mayor of the city, Michael Collin, also released a statement on Facebook.

“On behalf of the City of Margate, I’d like to formally apologize to Jason and Kylie Kelce for the experience they had in Margate City over the holiday weekend,” he wrote on the city’s Facebook page. “As a father with young children, I know as well as anyone the importance of a date night with your wife and would like to offer a redo date night with dinner on me.”

Even though Jason and Kylie didn’t have the most pleasant experience at the restaurant, the former NFL player chose not to mention the incident during his most recent episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother Travis.

He told his brother that his Memorial Day weekend spent in New Jersey was “fun”.

“We went to the beach,” he explained to his brother on the May 29 episode of New Heights. “[We] had a lot of fun with the girls.”

Jason shares three daughters - Wyatt, four, Elliotte, three, and Bennett, 14 months - with Kylie.

Even though Kylie stood up to Goldberg, Jason was the one who came to Kylie’s defense earlier this week after she denounced Harrison Butker’s controversial Benedictine College commencement speech.

After one person took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to claim that Kylie should not be speaking ill of being a homemaker when she is one herself, Jason clarified that he thinks of her as his equal.