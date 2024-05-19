Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Travis Kelce has revealed why he’s “a little biased” toward one song off girlfriend Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The Kansas City Chiefs player, 34, hosted the second year of his annual music festival, Kelce Jam, on Saturday 18 May in Kansas City, Missouri. Speaking to People at the event, Kelce gushed over Swift’s 11th studio album and shared which track is his favourite.

“I might be a little biased to ‘So High School,’” the tight end said, referring to Swift’s song that’s speculated to be about him.

Kelce has been dating the 14-time Grammy winner since summer 2023. Throughout his NFL season, Swift cheered on Kelce at multiple Chiefs games. The “Anti-Hero” singer was even there to congratulate Kelce on the field after his team scored another Super Bowl win in February this year.

Now that Kelce is on a break from the NFL season, the football star has been supporting Swift during her record-breaking Eras Tour – which kicked off its European leg in Paris, France, on 9 May. As Swift performed “So High School” for the first time, she and her backup dancers all performed a version of swag surfing – a tradition adopted by the Chiefs after they get a touchdown. During the concert, Kelce was seen dancing alongside model Gigi Hadid and her rumoured boyfriend, actor Bradley Cooper, in the crowd.

While speaking to Access Hollywood at Kelce Jam, the athlete also shared which of Swift’s “eras” is his favourite off the Eras Tour setlist. “I’m a big 1989 era but I’m not going to lie, I might be a little biased toward The Tortured Poets Department, just a little bit,” Kelce said.

When asked which Swift song he’d include in his Kelce Jam lineup, the Chiefs player said that “So High School” would get “everybody fired up” at the festival. However, Kelce also noted that Swift’s track “The Man” off her 2019 album Lover is his niece Wyatt Kelce’s favourite.

More than 20,000 people attended the football star’s annual Kelce Jam, which featured performances by Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2 Chainz. The event came just days after Kelce and Swift were spotted enjoying Lake Como, Italy, amid her European tour. In photos obtained by People, the couple could be seen with their arms wrapped around each other.

Most recently, fans of Swift – nicknamed “Swifties” – called out Kelce’s teammate Harrison Butker for mentioning the “Shake It Off” singer in his controversial commencement speech. During his speech to Benedictine College’s class of 2024, the kicker criticised President Joe Biden for his Catholic faith, attacked LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and suggested women should focus on motherhood instead of their careers.

At one point, he called out Catholic parishioners for “misleading their flocks” and quoted Swift by saying their “familiarity breeds contempt”. His comments were quickly met with backlash online, as internet users criticised Butker for using Swift’s lyrics in his controversial speech.

“Harrison Butker including a Taylor Swift lyric in his gross misogynistic speech and referring to Taylor, probably the most famous and successful woman on the planet right now, as ‘my teammate’s girlfriend’… definitely says something,” one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“One of the worst parts of this NFL player’s awful speech is that he quoted a Taylor Swift song before telling women they should be homemakers and serve their man’s career,” another user said.