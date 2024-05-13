Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Fans are expressing their amusement over Bradley Cooper dancing with Gigi Hadid and Travis Kelce at one of Taylor Swift’s concerts in Paris, France.

The 34-year-old singer performed in her fourth show at Paris La Défense Arena on 12 May, with some of her close friends in the stands. As shown in a video shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, Swift’s boyfriend, Kelce, sat in one of the suites at the show alongside his longtime pal, former football tight end Ross Travis.

Inside the stadium, Kelce also sat next to Hadid – who has attended the Eras Tour multiple times – and her rumoured boyfriend, Cooper. Footage from the concert showed the entire group dancing from their seats to Swift’s hit song, “Blank Space”, with Hadid and Kelce both raising their arms up.

Meanwhile, Cooper joined in on the fun, as he was seen standing up and clapping while he danced along to Swift’s hit tune.

On X, many fans have shared how surprised and amused they were to see the Maestro star dancing at one of the “Anti-Hero” singer’s shows.

“I know we’re all buzzing about Travis being there but I am also delighted by the fact that Bradley Cooper is at the Eras Tour,” one wrote.

“Bradley Cooper vibing at a Taylor Swift concert is absolutely killing me,” another added.

A third tweeted: “Watching Bradley Cooper dance at the Eras Tour was not on my 2024 bingo card but I love it.”

Other fans poked fun at the Oscar-nominated actor for being a fan of Swift.

“Honestly who knew Bradley Cooper was such a Swiftie,” one wrote, while another added: "Seeing Bradley in this Taylor Swift universe is still so weird to me.”

The actor’s dance moves were also met with amusement from fans, with some suggesting he seemed out of his element at times as he tried to keep up with Hadid and Kelce.

“Bradley Cooper with the dad moves,” one person jokingly wrote on TikTok, while another asked: “Does Bradley Cooper want to be there?”

“Bradley Cooper is me drunk dancing at the club,” someone else wrote.

Cooper’s appearance at the Eras Tour came amid his rumoured relationship with the 29-year-old model. The dating speculation about Hadid and Cooper first began in October 2023, when they were spotted at dinner in New York City together. Since then, there have been multiple reports about their romance developing, with a source claiming to Entertainment Tonight in February that the relationship “is serious”, and the pair have “already spoken about their future together”.

“They are great at communicating with each other in a healthy, open, and honest way. They are excited about moving forward,” the source claimed about the two A-listers.

In April, Kelce’s mother – Donna Kelce – also revealed that her son and his girlfriend took a joint vacation with Cooper and Hadid. While attending the QVC’s Age of Possibility summit in Las Vegas on 24 April, she mentioned her son sent her a photo of him with Swift in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, where the couple was standing alongside Cooper and Hadid.

Swift’s final performance in Paris last night marked her 87th show for her Eras Tour. Unsurprisingly, she gave a sweet shout-out to her partner in the audience, as she once again changed the lyrics to her song, “Karma,” to reflect her relationship. She followed the iconic trend of singing: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

Since re-starting her tour last week, fans have spotted many apparent references to her romance with Kelce, who she’s been dating since last year. While singing the tune “So High School’’ from her album The Tortured Poets Department, Swift and her backup dancers all performed a version of swag surfing – a nod to a tradition adopted by Kelce’s NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, which sees them do the dance when celebrating a touchdown.

As the multiple Grammy winning-singer sang, “It’s true, swear, scout’s honour / You know what you wanted and, boy, you got her”, her backup singers could be seen sitting on makeshift bleachers and performing the dance – a move Swift has joined in on when cheering for him at games.

Swift also changed a few songs in the setlist, as she removed “Long Live,” “The Archer” and “The 1,” added songs from The Tortured Poets Department, and debuted new outfits.