Taylor Swift fans have travelled from across the world to see her, spent months planning their outfits, and hours making bracelets for each other.

Now, they’re arriving in their droves at Wembley Stadium for the first three of the pop star’s eight sold-out shows.

As hundreds of thousands of fans descend on the capital this weekend, The Independent spoke with Swifties who’ve been waiting months, or even years, for their moment in Swift’s presence.

The pop titan will bring her record-breaking Eras Tour to London tonight (Friday 21 June) before performing a further two shows on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 June.

Nassy, 25, and Julia, 27, from Germany

After buying their tickets in the pre-sale, the friends are seeing a total of 10 shows across Europe between them, covering Vienna, Munich, Gelsenkirchen, and London for Swift’s Eras tour.

Julia and Nassy have travelled from Germany to see Taylor ( Maira Butt/ The Independent )

“I’ve never been to London, it’s my first time here, and to be honest I came because of the fan girl stuff. We went to Camden market yesterday and it was amazing. There were stands filled with Taylor merch.”

Julia added, “I have tattoos dedicated to her. This one is based on her lyrics about ‘fighting dragons’ and this one is the number 13 [a number significant to Taylor].”

Julia has tattoos dedicated to the star’s music ( Maira Butt/ The Independent )

Meanwhile, Nassy said she started making bracelets, which are customary for fans to exchange at concerts, over a year ago. “I’ve made over 500, it took a lot of time at the weekend, while watching TV and while I was watching live streams of the show and pretty much every bit of free time I had. It took over 100 hours for sure.”

Tasha and Jess, both 27, from Devon

“It’s the atmosphere and everything, the fans, it’s just incredible. I love her music, her lyrics and her as a person, she’s very relatable.

Nassy has spent a year and over one hundred hours making bracelets ( Maira Butt/The Independent )

“She has a song for every emotion, everything you go through she has a song for it. We sat for hours on the resale site.

“And I spent months making this outfit, inspired by her Reputation era. Everything on it symbolises something from her music.”

Jess (right) said she spent months making her outfit inspired by Taylor ( Maira Butt/The Independent )

Rachel and Zara, both 22, from Manchester

“Everyone’s happy to be here, to hear her music and seeing her go through all the eras is really cool. She’s just an icon really.

“We’ve been planning our outfits and making bracelets for a year. Our outfits have changed multiple times. We’re glad everything’s come together.”

Zara and Rachel have spent months planning their outfits ( Maira Butt/ The Independent )

Ali, 19, and Daisy, 18, from Cambridge

“We had to buy the vinyl to get through to the pre-sale. The vinyl was about £40 and then the tickets were £75 each, so it wasn’t too bad compared to what some people have paid. It’s such a nice atmosphere, everyone’s talking to each other. I just pass people and they’re like ‘Oh my god, I love your outfit.”

It is customary for fans to exchange bracelets at shows ( Maira Butt/ The Independent )

“I think it’s the songwriting, for a teenage girl, it really does resonate quite a lot. I was 9 when I first discovered her. I was really young. I’ve loved her ever since,” says Ali.

Daisy says she was about 11 when she first discovered Swift. “It was the songwriting, the lyrics made me feel like ‘This is me, this is who I am as a person. I’m going to make this my whole personality.’ Football fandoms are exactly the same thing, so I don’t know why we get a harder time.”

Drew, 22, from London

“I’ve loved her since I was a child. I’m 22 now. But like, when ‘Love Story’ came out, I used to perform it at talent shows. I can’t sing, but I remember performing it at a talent show at a caravan park when I was 8, I fell back in love with her when she was getting catty in her Reputation era.

Drew says he’s just here for the music ( Maira Butt/The Independent )

“The fandom can be cute, but they can get very defensive and it’s like, there’s no need for it. They really are the most hardcore fandom. It’s kind of crazy sometimes, I try to stay out of that. I just want to listen to the music, I don’t need to be fighting other people online.”