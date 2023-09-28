Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

One couple appears to have predicted the future when they dressed up as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for Halloween three years ago.

In an Instagram post dated 31 October 2020, Makayla Stephens and her husband Nick Stephens shared a photo of their Halloween costumes with a caption that read: “I don’t know any world in which Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce would be in the same room together, but apparently in this one they’re married?”

The photo featured Nick wearing Kelce’s jersey number 87 with eye black under his eyes while Makayla was wearing white jeans, a pink sweater, and a glitter heart drawn around her right eye which appeared to be an ode to the singer’s “Lover” album.

Makayla’s post has resurfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter, due to the speculation that Swift and Kelce are dating.

Many have been taking to the post to leave comments about how coincidental it was for the couple to predict the event before it happened. “Unintentional manifestation,” one comment read.

“Did ya have a crystal ball?” another commenter asked. Other commenters were convinced of the couple’s psychic abilities. “What are the next lotto numbers?” someone else joked.

Another agreed, writing: “Maybe you should dress up as a fortune teller this year?”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the Grammy winner have been linked since July when he attempted to give her a friendship bracelet at the Era’s Tour with his phone number on it.

Recently, he spoke candidly about his love life during a new episode of his and his brother’s podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, which aired on 27 September. His comments came after Swift was seen enthusiastically cheering him on in the Kelce suite at Arrowhead Stadium on 24 September amid speculation that they are dating.

Speaking to his little brother, Jason said that although he’d been “avoiding” the rumours surrounding the athlete and Swift, “out of respect for [Travis’] personal life,” he now had to “talk about it”. In response, Travis noted that his “personal life hasn’t been so personal”, before describing some of the press attention surrounding him since Swift attended his game.

“I’m on the rollercoaster, man. Rollercoaster of life,” he said. “I’ve noticed a few things, yeah, paparazzi outside my house. S*** like that, for sure."

As the brothers discussed the football game, Jason jokingly asked his sibling: “How’s it feel that Taylor Swift has finally put you on the map?” Travis then replied with a laugh, before praising Swift’s kindness throughout the event.

“Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy," he said. “I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light.”

“And on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course,” he added, referring to how his team won the game against the Chicago Bears, 41-10. “It was just impressive.”

Travis went on to emphasise how meaningful it was to see Swift cheering him on with his friends and family, which included his mother, Donna Kelce.