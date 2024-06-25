Travis Kelce recalls sweet moment he started ‘falling’ for Taylor Swift

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Travis Kelce has opened up about the moment he started “to fall” for Taylor Swift.

The NFL star, who recently delighted fans by joining Swift on stage at her Eras show in London, spoke about their relationship during the latest episode of Bussin’ With The Boys podcast.

In the episode (released on 25 June, and recorded on 19 June), the Kansas City Chiefs tight end recalled “falling” for the 14-time Grammy-winner.

Speaking about how Swift “understands situations” like his team winning the 2024 Super Bowl earlier this year, Kelce said: “She’s very self-aware. And I think that’s why I really started to fall for her, was how genuine she is around friends [and] family.”

The 34-year-old continued: “It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention… and she just keeps it so chill and so cool.”

Kelce went on to say that Swift “really won me over” with how she handled her first public attendance of a Chiefs game in September 2023.

He explained that she did not want extra attention or added security, stating that she wanted to “be around family and friends, and experience this with everybody’ and so opted to walk through the front door instead.

Elsewhere, Kelce spoke about the beginnings of their relationship, stating that no one gave him “s***” in the locker room when the dating rumours started.

open image in gallery ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f )

Rumours of romance began in September last year, before the couple confirmed their relationship in October, attending a Saturday Night Live afterparty together and holding hands.

“Nobody knew what was going on, [it was] really all over the place. I think it was ... we kinda kept it between us as much we could,” he said.“ But once she came to a game, obviously it was all poppin’ from there.”

Swift attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2024, where she was spotted sitting in a box next to Kelce’s mother, Donna.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Speaking about privacy in their relationship, Kelce said that while he wants to “keep things private”, he also is “not here to hide anything”.

“That’s my girl, that’s my lady,” said the sports star, adding he is “proud of that”.

On 23 June, Kelce made a surprise appearance on stage at Swift’s third Eras concert at Wembley stadium, where he had previously been seen cheering her on from the VIP tent alongside Tom Cruise and other A-list celebrities.

Midway through the three-and-a-half-hour show, after Swift performed “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” from her album The Tortured Poets Department, Kelce made his way to the stage, where he posed as one of her backup dancers.

Also during that concert, Swift appeared to respond to Dave Grohl’s recent comments, in which he suggested that she and her band don’t play live during the tour.