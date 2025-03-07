Teach your children to spend responsibly and save with GoHenry

Teaching children the value of money is an invaluable skill that will help set them up for life.

Saving up pocket money, completing chores and budgeting for hard-earned purchases is all part of the learning experience – and GoHenry is helping parents through their children’s financial journey.

With GoHenry, kids can learn to earn, save, spend and invest using their own prepaid debit card and app, helping to build their financial literacy with full transparency from as little as £3.99 a month.

For parents looking to develop their children’s financial confidence, GoHenry is offering customers two-months free along with £10 of pocket money to help kids learn the value of saving.

To sign up for an account, visit GoHenry’s website – or keep reading below to find out more about what’s included.

How does GoHenry work?

GoHenry goes beyond being just another debit card or banking app, in that members aged 6-18 can learn valuable financial skills, track their day-to-day spending and create savings goals towards bigger purchases.

The GoHenry app also provides logins for parents, giving them oversight into their child’s money through real-time transaction notifications, customisable spend limits and even instant transfers for those need-it-now moments.

The kid’s version of the GoHenry app includes a wide range of fun lessons designed to teach practical financial advice in an engaging way. Known as “Money Missions,” kids will learn new skills through quizzes, videos and more in the app, earning XP and levelling up as they go – just like a video game.

Parents can even set their own in-app rewards as well through completing tasks. Chores are a great way of teaching youngsters responsibility from a young age and that money doesn’t just grow on trees!

Chores lists have been designed to be simple: Assign tasks through the app and once they have been completed, kids can have money deposited directly into their accounts. It not only provides structure but also rewards kids for their hard work and time in a meaningful way.

GoHenry also helps to ensure that your child’s spending is safe and secure. Merchant blocks allow parents to block transactions on age-specific items meaning they are protected from inappropriate purchases.

Should a card be lost or stolen, they can be instantly blocked in-app to prevent any unwanted purchases being made. If the card is found however, it can easily be unblocked in the app as well.

There’s plenty of features to benefit kids of all ages, even teenagers who are already looking to gain even more independence and confidence in their spending.

GoHenry offers accounts specifically for those aged 13 and up, which gives them even more options, such as Apple Pay integration, fee-free transactions abroad and more. Teens who are already in their first part-time job can even share their details directly with their employer and get paid straight into their GoHenry account with BACS.

To make each GoHenry card truly unique, kids and teens can choose from over 45 designs, and even add their names/nicknames too!

