Team USA’s gymnastics uniforms revealed ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

Team USA’s gymnastics competitors are set to sparkle in crystal leotards at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ahead of the highly anticipated games, which begin July 26, the one-of-a-kind uniforms for the US gymnastics team were revealed, debuting special adornments that pay homage to the host city. This is the first time any of the Olympic gymnastics uniforms have been shown ahead of the games.

USA Gymnastics and GK Elite unveiled the 2024 leotards that will be worn by Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera, Leanne Wong, Joscelyn Roberson, and Suni Lee during their on-mat routines. Additionally, the uniforms for the men’s gymnastics competitors – Paul Juda, Stephen Nedoroscik, Brody Malone, Frederick Richard, and Asher Hong – were revealed, too.

Over 47,000 Swarovski crystals will be embroidered across the eight different styles of leotards, which athletes are welcome to choose from. Every crystal was carefully stitched on to the garments by GK Elite’s Pennsylvania production team in the US.

While the shimmering additives are inspired by old Hollywood glitz and the red, white, and blue hues are meant to motivate patriotic spirit, pearl detailing will also be incorporated as an ode to the “City of Love.”

open image in gallery Team USA’s women’s gymnastics uniforms with Swarovski crystals ( GK Elite and USA Gymnastics )

In a July 10 press release, Matt Cowan, the CEO of Elite Sportswear, LP, the parent conglomerate of GK Elite expressed gratitude for the purposeful work put into crafting the 2024 uniforms.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with USA Gymnastics and unveil our extraordinary designs for the gymnasts representing our country at the Olympics,” Cowan said. “GK has a decorated history as the world’s leading apparel provider for competitive gymnasts and we take pride in having our brand worn on the sport’s biggest stage.”

Team USA’s male competitors will be fitted in red long johns that cover the feet and silver leotards.

open image in gallery Team USA’s men’s gymnastics final uniforms ( GK Elite and USA Gymnastics )

Replicas of the eight leotards and the men’s final shirt are being sold on GK Elite’s website for fans attending any of the events or watching from home.

All of Team USA will don head-to-toe Ralph Lauren for the opening and closing ceremonies. In June, the brand revealed the planned ensembles for both men and women, including single-breasted wool blazers, oxford shirts, and classic tailored denim for opening festivities and moto-esque jackets, polo shirts, and white denim for closing celebrations.

“Ralph Lauren is profoundly honored to define the look of the American delegation as they represent our country in one of the world’s most celebrated and storied events,” David Lauren, Ralph Lauren’s chief branding and innovation officer said in the June 18 official release. “This summer, Paris is the backdrop where fashion and sport will collide on the world’s stage with a global audience and that is an incredibly exciting proposition.”