Ralph Lauren unveils Team USA’s Olympic ceremony uniforms

Ralph Lauren unveiled Tuesday the Team USA outfits for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

For the opening ceremony, athletes will don blue blazers and blue jeans — a pairing that the brand is calling “unexpected” yet classic.

“Big fan of the uniform,” said Paralympian Jamal Hill. “I think Ralph Lauren has always done a great job of just capturing the energy of America in their style and fashion.”

Athletes will wear white moto-style sets for the closing ceremony.

“The Olympics has always been an amazing place to test newness,” David Lauren, Chief Branding and Innovation Officer, said.