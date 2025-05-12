Brassic’s Ryan Sampson reveals plot teaser for final-ever series of hit Sky show

Brassic star Ryan Sampson has shared a teaser of what to expect from the show's final series — and confirmed tears may be shed.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Bafta TV awards on Sunday (11 May), the actor, who plays Tommo, shared a "disastrous and chaotic" storyline to expect.

"We wrapped on Thursday. And I'm gonna be very sad to see those mad b*****ds go," Sampson said of the hit Sky comedy.

"I think it's my favourite series that we've done. It's very chaotic and fast, and I love that about it."

Sampson wrote Mr Bigstuff, which saw Danny Dyer win the trophy for best male performance in a comedy.