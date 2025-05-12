Video shows terrifying moment car with children inside crashes off ride at fairground

This is the terrifying moment a father watched as a car on a fairground waltzer ride broke off the track and crashed with his children inside.

Kevin McNulty’s children – aged 13, 12 and seven – were in a car on the ride at the Galactic Carnival fairground in Wester Hailes, Edinburgh, when the incident took place on Saturday evening.

He said the ride was going “full pelt” when their car separated from the carousel and crashed into one he was riding in, before sliding into a speaker.

One of his children was filming at the time. The three children were not seriously hurt in the malfunction.

Edinburgh City Council and the fairground’s organisers have been approached for comment.