Young boys wearing Minecraft and Star Wars pyjamas in armed standoff with police

This is the moment two young boys wearing Minecraft and Star Wars pyjamas are in an armed standoff with police.

The boys, aged seven and nine, can be seen wielding a loaded handgun during the incident on 16 February.

Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office has now released the footage to highlight the important work of its behavioural health unit.

The New Mexico sheriff’s office has also defended its decision not to arrest the boys, calling the case a “complex intersection of juvenile crime, mental health, and public safety.”