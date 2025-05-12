Watch: Danny Dyer’s expletive-laden Bafta speech cut from BBC broadcast

Actor Danny Dyer had his Bafta acceptance speech cut by the BBC after he swore onstage.

The former EastEnders star won Best Male Performance in a Comedy at the prestigious awards, held at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday (11 May), for his role as Lee in Mr Bigstuff.

Becoming visibly emotional accepting his award, Dyer said: “I want to thank Sky for giving our show a shot. F***ing hell, I’m choked up.”

He continued his speech, before swearing again: “I’m getting choked up again, f**k me.”