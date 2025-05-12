Huge fire rips through homes next to London Tube station

This video shows black smoke billowing out over London as a fire raged through two West London houses.

Thick plumes were seen coming from Myrtle Road, opposite Hounslow East Tube station.

Forty firefighters were called to the scene since 11.38am on Monday.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters have been called to a house fire on Myrtle Road in Hounslow. The rear of a semi-detached building is currently alight.

"The Brigade's 999 Control officers were called at 11.38am and deployed crews from Heston, Southall, Chiswick and Richmond fire stations. Fire crews remain on scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage."

Crews said they had the fire under control by 1pm.