Alan Cumming takes Traitors ‘oath’ as Bafta TV Awards host

British actor Alan Cumming took a Traitors style oath as he opened the Bafta TV awards as this year’s host on Sunday, 11 May.

Stars of the small screen are gathering at the South Bank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall to discover this year’s victors, with the show broadcast on BBC One.

Among the most nominated shows of the night is Baby Reindeer, created by and starring Richard Gadd, which dominated the list with eight nominations.

It was closely followed by Rivals (starring David Tennant), Apple TV’s Slow Horses (starring Gary Oldman) and Mr Bates vs the Post Office, with six nominations each.