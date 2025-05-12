Ukrainians tell Putin ‘we don’t trust you’ ahead of Russia peace talks

Ukrainian residents have voiced scepticism at Vladimir Putin’s proposed direct peace talks with Kyiv.

The Russian leader proposed holding direct talks with Ukrainian president Volodymy Zelensky in Turkey this Thursday (15 May).

“Why has he proposed it now? Maybe to win some time, maybe he is not so confident,” one woman said.

Another added, “Putin is trying to win time, it is just empty talk of no consequence.”

Mr Zelensky has responded to his Russian counterpart, stating Ukraine is ready to meet for ceasefire talks, adding Russia’s consideration of ending the war is a “sign”.