Trump tells bizarre anecdote about ‘neurotic’ friend in weight loss drug rant

Donald Trump recalled a bizarre anecdote about a conversation he says he had with a "highly neurotic" friend about "the fat shot drug" as he credited the businessman with inspiring him to impose price controls on prescription medications.

During a press conference on Monday (12 May), the US president told reporters he took a call from a friend in London — a "highly neurotic, brilliant businessman" who said the weight loss medication he paid for in the UK was significantly cheaper than in New York.

The Republican has vowed to slash prescription drug prices by signing an executive order, saying he will reduce their cost by 59 per cent.