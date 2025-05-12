Video shows commuter chaos as London Underground hit by power cut

This video shows frustrated travellers as they face disruption on the Elizabeth line at Paddington on Monday afternoon.

Tens of thousands of commuters face travel chaos as the power failure shut down much of Transport for London's network.

Airport passengers and staff are also experiencing problems getting to and from London Heathrow.

London Underground services have been suspended because of power failures. The Transport for London (TfL) website on Monday afternoon showed the entire Bakerloo and Suffragette lines were suspended, while there were severe delays and part suspensions on the Elizabeth line and the Jubilee and Northern lines.