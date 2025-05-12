Several London Underground lines suspended after power cut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tens of thousands of London commuters and visitors are experiencing travel chaos as much of the capital’s transport network shuts down.

The Independent understands there was a power outage. It is not clear why the back-up Transport for London (TfL) power station at Greenwich did not keep trains moving.

As of 3.50pm on Monday, Transport for London’s website is telling passengers that the key east-west Elizabeth line is suspended between Paddington station and Abbey Wood in the southeast of London, with “severe delays” elsewhere on the line.

Key parts of the Underground and Overground networks are in disarray.

The Jubilee line, which links Canary Wharf and the South Bank with the West End, is suspended on its busiest stretch between London Bridge and Finchley Road.

The Bakerloo line, linking Elephant & Castle with northwest London, is completely suspended, as is the Waterloo & City line.

On the London Overground, the Suffragette line from Gospel Oak to Barking is out of action – as is the Weaver route from London Liverpool Street via Walthamstow to Chingford.

The Northern line earlier had no service on the “Charing Cross branch” connecting London Euston via Leicester Square and Waterloo with Kennington, nor south of Stockwell. TfL now says the line is operating with “minor delays”.

Heathrow access has been jeopardised on the Elizabeth line, Heathrow Express and Piccadilly line. Passengers and staff are experiencing problems getting to and from the UK’s busiest airport.

Thousands of Heathrow passengers and staff normally use the Piccadilly line of the London Underground. With the Elizabeth line severely disrupted, and cancellations on the Heathrow Express, extra pressure is expected on the Tube.

TfL says there are “minor delays between Acton Town and Heathrow Terminals and Uxbridge due to a power failure”. But the status checker says “We are unable to show live updates at the moment”.

This is a breaking story... more to follow