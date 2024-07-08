Teresa Giudice pokes fun at hilarious Photoshop fail with Larsa Pippen

Support truly

Teresa Giudice laughed off her Photoshop fail in a photo with Larsa Pippen.

On July 6, the 52-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted a Photoshopped picture of herself and Pippen posing in bikinis in honor of the latter’s 50th birthday. In the photo, Giudice had tried to cut out the pair’s figures and superimpose them onto a beach backdrop, with laughably bad results.

In the post’s comment section, many of Giudice’s 2.3 million followers poked fun at the reality star’s obvious Photoshop failure. One person wrote, “It’s giving Zoom background.”

“This is the kind of beach trip I can afford!” another added, while somebody else commented: “Winner of the worst photo edit.”

Others jokingly wrote that two of Giudice’s daughters – Gia, 23, and Milania, 18 – should come to her rescue. They wrote: “Milania or Gia come help ur mom edit.” Along with her eldest daughters, the reality star shares daughters Gabriella, 19, and Audriana, 14 with ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Fans also began posting their Photoshopped versions of the photo, taking her and Pippen worldwide, and placing them in far-flung locations like the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, and Buckingham Palace in England. They also jokingly superimposed the pair’s figures on images of popular reality TV locations like the Love Island villa and Bluestone Manor, the home of former Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley.

Giudice began to gleefully repost these fan-made versions of her photo on her Instagram Story. Meanwhile, podcast host Christian Gray Snow took the meme to the next level by creating a carousel post showing a collection of more fan-made creations featuring the reality TV duo posing everywhere from the Eiffel Tower to the Great Wall of China. Snow cheekily captioned the post: “Larsa & Tre Round the World.”

In his comment section, Giudice wrote, “Love it.

Giudice will star in the 14th season of RHoNJ, having been a part of the Housewives franchise since its first season in 2009, but didn’t film the show when she was behind bars serving 11 months of her 15-month sentence for bankruptcy fraud.

On 29 July 2013, Teresa and Joe were indicted on 39 counts of federal fraud charges including conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, bank fraud, making false statements on loan applications and bankruptcy fraud. The charges came after the US government took note of their exorbitant displays of wealth, despite applying for loans before the show debuted and later filing for bankruptcy during the show.

Unlike Teresa, Joe served 41 months and was released three years later. After 20 years of marriage, the pair filed for divorce in 2019 and finalized their separation in 2020. Because he was the only Italian native of the pair, the disgraced businessman was deported from the US following his sentence and now resides in the Bahamas.