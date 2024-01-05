The best January sales 2024: Currys, TUI, Sweaty Betty, LEGO and more

It’s not too late to snap up some fantastic bargains in the January sales. New year deals are still going strong with discounts of up to 70 per cent on fashion, toys, holidays and more. Kick-start 2024 by treating yourself to the things you love without breaking the bank.

As the new year promises fresh beginnings, the UK’s top retailers are rolling out unbeatable sales. Whether you are looking for last-minute getaways, winter wardrobe essentials or the latest smart TV, the Independent voucher team has you covered. From iconic LEGO sets to adventure-seeking TUI holiday deals, this roundup unveils discounts and offers to start 2024 with a bang.

Bypass Blue Monday and lift your mood with huge savings on trending items this January. Discover this week’s best deals from top brands, including LEGO, TUI, Currys, UGG, John Lewis and more. You can also find hundreds more promo codes on the Independent Vouchers homepage and dedicated January Sales 2024 page.

Best UK deals: January 2024

LEGOⓇ

Don’t miss out on the LEGO sale and save up to 50 per cent on selected items. There are a variety of themes to suit all interests and ages, such as The Little Mermaid, Batman™, a range of classic cars, John Deere tractors and more. The new year is the perfect time to sink your teeth into a new hobby - especially during the winter months. Whether buying for yourself or as a gift, now is the ideal time to pick up some best-selling sets for less. Check out the latest LEGO discount codes for all the best offers.

TUI

What better way to beat the January blues than booking your next getaway? The TUI January sale is hard to beat with savings of up to £300 on selected breaks. You can also enjoy extra discounts by booking via the app. Whether it’s cocktails in the Caribbean or an action-packed city break, there is a holiday for everyone. With packages as cheap as £180 per person, plus £0 deposit options, booking budget-friendly travel is easy. Check out the latest TUI discount codes to save hundreds on your next trip.

Currys

From gaming consoles and laptops to washing machines and vacuum cleaners, the Currys January sale is packed with impressive price cuts. Browse thousands of items from top brands - such as Bosch, Ninja, Samsung, Apple, Xbox and more - and save up to 30 per cent on your order. Many items also offer flexible payment options to help you spread the cost, as well as same-day click-and-collect from your local store. Scroll all the latest Currys discount codes and promotions for big savings on your purchase.

Sweaty Betty

Whether you’re a seasoned fitness fanatic or are embracing a new year wellness goal, Sweaty Betty will have you feeling better than ever. The vibrant designs and luxurious fabrics have made Sweaty Betty a leader in the premium activewear market. But don’t let the higher price point put you off. You can save up to 70 per cent off thousands of popular items in the sale, including the Power leggings, Pathfinder jacket, Ultra sports bra and more. Don’t forget to look out for the latest Sweaty Betty discount codes to apply at checkout,

UGG

With the coldest months of the year upon us, now is the perfect time to invest in a pair of UGGs. The premium grade-A twin-face sheepskin makes them comfortable and warm in design, and they are guaranteed to last you for years to come. Browse classic UGG boot styles to keep you cosy on even the coldest of walks. Or opt for a pair of their popular slippers for around the house. Browse the winter sale for up to 30 per cent off, plus additional savings using a valid UGG discount count code at checkout.

John Lewis

Tick off your shopping list in one go in the John Lewis January sale. From clothing and make-up to electricals and homeware, you’ll find everything you need with up to 60 per cent off. Sale items include some of 2023’s most sought-after items, such as the Ninja air fryer, Dyson Airwrap™, Meta Quest 3 VR headset and much more. Set yourself up for the new year in style and enjoy incredible discounts before it’s too late. To find more limited-time offers, browse all the current John Lewis promo codes in one place.