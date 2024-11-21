The Chase star reveals heart-wrenching reason he split from ex

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Chase star Mark Labbett has revealed the reason he split from his ex-girlfriend Hayley Palmer.

Labbett stars as one of the “Chasers” on the popular ITV quiz show, which sees quiz experts pitted against weekly contestants looking to take home a cash prize.

The 59-year-old quizzer and 42-year-old TV presenter announced their split in May after celebrating their one year anniversary together.

Labbett, who is known on the quiz show as “The Beast”, said in a recent interview that he simply “got old”, which led to the split.

He told The Sun: “[Hayley’s] a lovely lady and I was very lucky to date her for a year, and as I said...it’s me, I got old.”

“There’s been no one since Hayley, I’m not saying there won’t be another one. But I’m certainly not looking.”

He continued: “I joke I am a shed man – a guy of a certain age that’s quite content being in or out of a relationship – but loves to be spending time on their own.”

Palmer claimed in an interview with the same publication that Labbett broke up with her over the phone, which left her “heartbroken and blindsided”.

open image in gallery Mark Labbett on ‘The Chase’ ( ITV )

Announcing the news on Instagram, Palmer wrote: “It is with regret I announce that myself and Mark have gone our separate ways. We had the best year together and I truly wish him all the best for the future.”

The pair had been dating since early 2023 after they were introduced by their mutual agent at the National Television Awards.

Labbett split from his ex-wife, Katie, in 2020 after six years of marriage.

A source told The Sun: “Mark had a lovely time with Hayley and has a lot of respect for her but they wanted different things.”

open image in gallery Mark Labbett and Hayley Palmer attend the National Television Awards 2023 ( Getty Images )

“Mark felt there was too much of an age gap between them for long-term success. They are still friendly.”

“She loves getting dressed up and going out to parties and showbiz events, whereas he prefers to stay at home.”

“Away from his job on telly and filming, Mark enjoys a quiet life and spending time with his son. He is still hopeful he can meet someone to settle down with one day.”