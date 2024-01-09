The Chase star Mark Labbett has revealed how he wooed his girlfriend with a gold Tobey Carvery card.

Labbett and Hayley Palmer appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday 9 January and discussed how they first got together after the National Television Awards in 2022.

“I’ve heard a lot of chat up lines, but I’ve never heard: ‘I’ve got a Tobey Carvery gold card’ before,” Palmer said.

“I was like ‘Wow, okay, this is pretty impressive.’”

Labbett went on to explain that the gold card offers “a little bit of discount” at Tobey Carvery and is good for “treating people”.

He also discussed his weight loss during the appearance.