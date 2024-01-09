The Chase star Mark Labbett discussed his 10-stone weight loss during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday 9 January.

Nicknamed “The Beast” on the ITV quizshow, Labbett revealed he “is not quite sure” how he dropped the weight but said he was “lucky” losing his appetite after catching Covid.

“I measured myself at the gym on Sunday night and it was a shade under 124kg, which is 19 and a half stone,” Labbett said.

“At my heaviest, in 2003 when I was a teacher, I was 185kg or a shade over 29 stone.”