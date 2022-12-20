The Game posts ‘disclaimer’ over daughter’s birthday party outfit

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Game has pre-empted criticism over a dress his 12-year-old daughter wore to a birthday party.

On Sunday (18 December), the American rapper posted two photographs on Instagram of his daughter, California Dream Taylor, wearing a metallic silver dress, ready to attend a birthday party.

The following picture showed Taylor when she was a toddler.

The ”Hate It Or Love it” rapper, 43, wrote in the caption: “Somebody please tell the LORD to help…. She was just 2 years old like a week ago…. Now my baby is 12 years old, growing up & it won’t stop.”

He then added a “DISCLAIMER,” writing, “before the internet get to INTERNET’n, me & her mother both agreed to let her do her make up for the young & beautiful @the_combs_twins sweet 16 birthday party [sic].”

Taylor attended a party celebrating the joint 16th birthday of rapper Diddy’s twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs.

Comments on the post criticised the style of dress and makeup worn by Taylor, citing her age.

Popular gossip Instagram account The Shade Room shared the photo on its account on Monday (19 December). The Game commented on the post to defend his daughter’s outfit for the event.

He defended the criticism, hitting back: “Thanks for your opinions on a child that belongs to US but we GOT THIS.”

"I’m gonna say this once so people who aren’t her parents get it. My daughter is 12 and both of her parents are more than strict," he wrote, before revealing his discussion with the girl’s mother, Tiffney Cambridge, over the outfit.

He added that Cambridge is a “school teacher with a masters degree” who is an “amazing parent”.

The Game, real name Jayceon Terrell Taylor, explained that Cambridge “is very capable of raising our daughter to be great even if I wasn’t in the picture… but I am in the picture so Tiffney called me and asked me would it be okay for my daughter to wear the dress in the photo to the twins party.”

The rapper said that he and Cambridge talked about their daughter’s outfit thoroughly for “over an hour” and both agreed to let their “daughter rock” considering that she wears school uniform five days a week.

He added that the Combs twin’s birthday party took a “futuristic” theme.

“My daughter has grown tremendously over the last year & is now almost 5’9 in height and beautiful,” he continued. “She’s a straight-A student & is shy in most cases and dresses like a Tom boy in baggy jeans and Dr Martin boots damn near everyday.”

He concluded: “I am her father and her protector and she is and will always be an amazing young woman.”