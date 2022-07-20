The Godfather mansion will be available to rent for $50 a night for a 30-day stay

The iconic mansion as seen in The Godfather will be up for rent on Airbnb next week and guests can be a part of a long-term stay at the home for $50 a night.

Based in Staten Island, New York, the 6,248-square-foot home was used for exterior shots of the Corleone family’s house in The Godfather.

As noted in the AirBnB listing, the house has “undergone renovations and is completely modernised,” while the exterior is still recognizable “its appearance in The Godfather”.

Although it costs $50 a night to stay at the house, five guests also must agree to live in it from the first to the 30th of August.

The listing noted that there are a few rules that prospective tenants need to follow including “no outside or additional guests at any time” since the home is “located in a quiet neighbourhood”.

The space itself consists of multiple bedrooms and other amenities, including “a game room and gym”. The place is also suitable for families.

“During your stay, guests will have private access to the grandeur of our mansion, including five bedrooms and seven bathrooms that are most suitable for two adults and three children,” the description reads. “We also have plenty of activities and amenities onsite, including a large saltwater pool, a pub in the basement, a game room, and a gym.”

However, there is “limited access to closets in the basement and the attic”.

The listing’s description also urges potential guests to “please read through the house rules carefully before [they] request to book”. Booking for the mansion opens on 27 July at 1 pm EST.