AirBnb host kicks guest out of house after she 'complained about mouldy food in bin'

An Airbnb guest captured the moment her host barged into the rented apartment and booted her out “because she complained about a mouldy sandwich in the bin” and mentioned the poor cleanliness inside.

The host appeared to physically push her guest out before allegedly hiding her laptop.

Kristin Eardley, who booked two nights (26 to 28 April) at the place in Los Angeles, said: “She kept…trying to shove me out of her apartment, grabbing my arm and pushing on my waist. I was terrified, I didn’t know what to do.”

Kristin was later refunded the booking cost by Airbnb.

