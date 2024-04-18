Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In a world where Kim Kardashian is selling bras with built-in nipples, young people are getting pre-emptive botox and peeling an orange is seen as a litmus test to determine the healthiness of your relationship, the tips and tricks for living your life, and living it well, are hotly debated.

This is why The Independent has rebranded its weekly newsletter: Lessons in Lifestyle.

Every Wednesday at 6pm, I’ll be in your inbox, waxing lyrical on the latest beauty, fashion trends and lifestyle trends – and whether they’re worth any of our time. I’ll be rounding up the Lifestyle desk’s weekly coverage, which analyses relationships, sex, dating, wellness, gender, fashion, beauty, food and more.

While I don’t claim to be any sort of Lifestyle God – I’ve been known to eat three pizzas a week – I hope we can bring you new Lifestyle stories with a pinch of humanity and sanity.

And maybe we can learn together? In each newsletter, there will be an interactive poll on the most eyebrow-raising debates that we’ve covered in the past seven days. So please do join in. The results will be collected here every week.

And a little disclaimer, things can be a little quirky around here. In the space of one week, our writers debated whether South Korea’s 4B movement could destroy heterosexual relationships, why London Euston station became hell on earth and why Megan Fox has some stellar dating advice. There’s a lot going on, but I promise, you’ll come away from this newsletter each week with plenty of material for the group chat. See you on Wednesday?

