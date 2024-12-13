The Oodie’s December sale is the destination for deluxe Christmas gifting, with a myriad of brand faves reduced to £40 or less for the festive season. That’s right, whether you’ve been eyeing up a Fluffy Dressing Gown (was £55, now £39, Theoodie.co.uk) for grandma or a Onesie (was £75, now £39, Theoodie.co.uk) for the woman of the hour – mum, naturally – you can cash in on up to 67 per cent off a whole host of items on The Oodie website right now.

It’s the sort of deal that comes around but once in a blue moon and, with temperatures dropping as we work our way through the Christmas countdown, now’s your chance to stock up on all things cosy and warm. Be it a stocking filler or pulling-all-the-stops-out present, The Oodie’s selection spans budgets big, small, and smaller still with the brand’s seasonal sale in full flow.

Indeed, while most retailers reserve their December discounts for the final days of the month, The Oodie is giving shoppers a head start with more than two weeks of savings when you actually need them. All in all you’ll have until 20 December to secure your gifts, so now’s the time to get browsing, bookmarking, and weighing up which of the endless funky designs you’ll be deciding on. Scroll on for a taste of what to take home today.

Luxurious loungewear: The Oodie Sherpa Dressing Gown

Blue Swirl, Sherpa Dressing Gown ( The Oodie )

You might think ‘a dressing gown is a dressing gown,’ but you’d be wrong. Certainly, once you’ve been introduced to The Oodie’s ToastyTek™ fleece – which uniquely prevents body heat from leaving the robe’s outer layer – you’ll never return to that wispy sheet of fabric you like to call a gown. What’s more, if you’ve ever suffered the annoyance of your robe falling open at the most inopportune moment (think: vacuuming or knee deep in dishwashing), you’ll be thrilled to discover that The Oodie’s dressing gowns (was £65, now £39, Theoodie.co.uk) have a reserve button closure to *really* keep your body heat where you need it…on your body. So, this Christmas, whether your sister that feels the cold more than most or dad could desperately do to replace his 1990s Arsenal dressing gown, consider this chance to secure 40 per cent off as your sign.

Shop The Oodie Sherpa Dressing Gown now

For the adventurous: The Oodie Outdoor Jacket

( The Oodie )

Aside from its enviable loungewear, The Oodie now offers shoppers outerwear, too – and it boasts designs to rival runway fashion giants. That’s right, recent high-end campaigns have modeled equestrian-style quilted coats and jackets on the likes of Hailey Bieber and Olivia Coleman and, while their premium textiles will likely set you back in excess of £900, The Oodie’s latest offering is available with 36 per cent off at £69 (Theoodie.co.uk). The quality is second to none with a British weather-friendly, water-repellent outer and, as for the inner, its fleece makeup features the signature The Oodie cosiness that you’ve come to know and crave.

Shop The Oodie’s Outdoor Jackets now

Full-body comfort: The Oodie Onesie

( The Oodie )

For the Aussie avocado brunch-loving lady or the leopard print princess, The Oodie’s Onesie (was £75, now £39, Theoodie.co.uk) selection will have their quirks covered. As for the physical design, The Oodie’s distinctive ‘rear access’ feature strips away all the hassle of actually wearing a onesie. Using a drawstring-toggle component, wearers can simply lower the back waistband when nature calls and, to add to its lure, it’s machine washable to insure you against those inevitable gravy-cranberry sauce spills.

Shop The Oodie’s Onesies now

Shop The Oodie’s pre-Christmas sale

( The Oodie )

A guide to everything The Oodie has to offer wouldn’t be complete without at least one mention of the brand’s OG style: The Oodie™ Original itself. Available in both colour block originals (was £65, now £39, Theoodie.co.uk) and more personalised Pokémon, Barbie and Wolverine-adorned styles (was £75, now £35, Theoodie.co.uk), there’s an Oodie to suit everyone. Don’t miss out while there’s gifts up for grabs for £40 or less.

Shop the Holiday sale until 20 December