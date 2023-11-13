The Perfect Pour for Your Festive Cheer

The countdown to the most wonderful time of the year has officially begun, and what better way to kickstart the festivities than with Laithwaites’ spectacular Black Friday extravaganza.

Laithwaites, a name synonymous with quality and expertise in the world of wines, invites you to experience a Christmas like never before.

Dive into Laithwaites’ Christmas Shop now and enjoy 30% off for all new customers using code 30OFF at checkout.

Picture this: a one-stop-shop bursting with everything you need for your ultimate holiday celebration - from the finest Christmas wine collections to the most delightful accessories, and of course, a sparkling array of festive fizz that’s sure to make your taste buds twirl with joy. It’s a true winter wonderland of wine, all at your fingertips.

Get in the holiday spirit and visit Laithwaites’ Christmas shop.

Top Festive Picks – The Christmas Collection Mix Case, was £176.89 now £119.88

(Laithwaites)

Santa’s not the only one with a bag of goodies this year. Laithwaites has curated a selection of their most magical wines, just for you. From the robust reds to the crisp whites, each bottle promises to elevate your seasonal soirées to legendary status. Be sure to check out Laithwaites’ exclusive recommendations for classic wine and dessert pairings, ensuring your feast is a symphony of flavour.

What you’ll find inside the Christmas Collection Mix case:

Reds: Amoras 2020, Saracosa Governo Rosso 2021, Castillo de Epifania Rioja Alta 2021, Opi Malbec 2022, Chateau Le Coin Bordeaux 2022, two bottles of Cabalié Cuvée Vieilles Vignes 2021

Whites: Queen Bee Viognier 2023, Mussel Pot Sauvignon Blanc 2022, Colle Marianna Soave 2022, Lustrato Prosecco NV, Le Belle Saison Sauvignon Blanc 2022

Get your case of the Christmas Collection mix now

Luxury Wines for a Truly Memorable Christmas, was £254.94, now £167.88

(Laithwaites)

Indulgence is the name of the game, and Laithwaites has got just the ticket. Elevate your holiday gatherings with Laithwaites’ exquisite selection of luxury wines. Whether it’s a velvety Bordeaux or a crispy Sauvignon Blanc, their cellar holds treasures that are sure to leave a lasting impression on your taste buds and your guests.

What’s inside this mix case?

Whites: Hunter’s Sauvignon Blanc 2022, Domaine Serge Laporte Sancerre 2022, Domaine Dampt Vieilles Vignes 2022, Villa Broglia Gavi di Gavi 2022.

Reds: Two bottles of Señorio de Sarria Vendimia Seleccionada 2017, two bottles of HJ Fabre Barrel Selection Patagonia Malbec 2021, République Cabernet Sauvignon 2020, Barón de Barbón Reserva 2018, two bottles of B by Fonbadet 2019.

Get your case of the Luxury Christmas Mix

Expert Tips for a Spectacular Season - Laithwaites’ selection of fine wines

As you gear up for your festive gatherings, make every toast nothing short of extraordinary. For this special selection of fine wines, Laithwaites’ sommeliers have handpicked bottles that will leave your guests in awe. From the velvety notes of a Pinot Noir to the effervescent charm of a Prosecco, Laithwaites has got the perfect pour for every palate.

Red: Try the Chateau Marjosse 2022, 12 bottles for just £96

White: Try the Seifried Estate Sweet Agnes Riesling 2019, half bottle for £16.99

Bubbles: Try the Nyetimber Classic Cuvee NV for £17.99 a half bottle

Unleash Your Inner Mixologist

Elevate your holiday cocktails with a splash of Laithwaites’ finest. The spirits collection boasts an array of carefully curated options, ready to take your mixology skills to new heights. Shake up a seasonal sensation or craft a timeless classic - the choice is yours.

Explore the full range of spirits

Gifts That Sparkle and Shine – Christmas Hampers, from £24.99

(Laithwaites)

Spread the holiday cheer with gifts that truly dazzle. From tasty cheeses to fine wines, Laithwaites has got the perfect hampers for the wine lover in your life. Personalize your gifts to add that extra special touch, and watch the smiles light up the room.

Discover the perfect hamper

Celebrate with Laithwaites’ Advent Calendar, from £69.95

Looking for a daily dose of merriment? Laithwaites’ Advent Calendars are flying off the shelves like hot mince pies. Packed with delightful surprises, each door reveals a new and exciting wine, gin or whisky carefully chosen to make your holiday season even more memorable. Don’t miss out on this merry must-have.

Get your favourite Advent Calendar now

A whopping 30% Off Awaits You

(Laithwaites)

If you’re a first-time customer, there’s an extra sprinkle of holiday cheer just for you. Use code 30OFF at checkout and revel in a jolly 30% discount on your first order. See full T&Cs at laithwaites.co.uk/terms.

But don’t worry if you are not a first-time customer: Laithwaties still has exciting Christmas deals and promotions waiting to be discovered.

With Laithwaites, this holiday season promises to be filled with flavour, flair, and festivity. So why wait? Shop now, and let the merrymaking begin. Unwrap the magic, and raise a glass to joy, love, and fantastic wines.

Cheers to a holiday season like no other.