The top homeware buys on Wayfair, from sofas to dressers
Whether it’s an air fryer or sofa, Wayfair has everything you need across the board
The evenings are darker and colder, signalling winter’s imminent arrival. A new season often brings a desire to refresh and rejuvenate our interiors, with snuggly and soft fabrics being favoured during chillier times.
Everyone’s favourite online homeware retailer is a mecca for all things furniture, soft furnishings, and kitchen appliances, and this is the ultimate destination for everything from home appliances and bedding to sofas and mattresses.
Shop the best of homeware at Wayfair.co.uk now
With an impressive selection of pieces for every space, style, and budget, you can even expect big-name brands, notably Le Creuset, Silentnight, and KitchenAid.
Hykkon stead three-seater upholstered sofa: Now £904, Wayfair.co.uk
Snuggle season is here, and what better way to kick it off than by ordering a new sofa to hunker down on? It’s available in seven different colours, and it is a chic, Instagram-worthy design.
Silentnight seven-zone memory foam mattress, double: Now £309, Wayfair.co.uk
Sleep easy knowing that you’ve saved on this impressive seven-zone memory foam mattress by Silentnight, which is said to provide support to shoulders, hips, and lower back. The foam layer absorbs movement, so you won’t feel your wriggling partner next to you.
Swan retro pump espresso and coffee machine: Now £99.99, Wayfair.co.uk
If there’s one way to make your early starts more enjoyable, it’s by having a coffee machine in your kitchen that can make delicious barista-style coffee at home. This one by Swan includes a measuring spoon and coffee presser and is compatible with espresso pods and ground coffee. The fun, retro design will look lovely with any decor, and it is a great investment.
Williston Forge Amani coffee table: Now £99.99, Wayfair.co.uk
Searching for a new coffee table? Enter this design from Williston Forge, which has an industrial-inspired design with its wooden table top and black metal legs. According to the website, it’s easy to assemble and can also be used as a TV stand.
Villa D’este Home Marrakech dinnerware: Now £120, Wayfair.co.uk
Make sure you’re the host with the most with these gorgeous, Morrocan-inspired dinner plates. Within the set, you’ll receive six dinner plates, six salad plates, and a salad bowl, which will help you create the ideal tablescape.
Discover and shop premium furniture and homeware at Wayfair.co.uk
