The White Company needs little introduction. The quintessentially British lifestyle brand is known for providing inspiration for all your festive needs, and their Christmas range is now available to shop.

The collection has an extensive range of premium decorations, luxury scented candles and cosy loungewear, with plenty of easy and practical options to make the whole gifting process worry-free.

To help gift your loved ones this year with comforting and affirming pieces they’ll enjoy, we’ve found some timeless pieces to add to your basket.

From electric diffusers for giving their home a sense of calm to premium cashmere that they’ll adore, each item in this curated edit is as luxurious as the last.

The White Company signature winter large candle: £65, Thewhitecompany.com

For: The person that has it all

When it comes to buying a gift for someone that has it all, you really can’t go wrong with The White Company’s collection of premium candles. If they’re partial to a woody and fresh scent, opt for the fir tree candle (£65, Thewhitecompany.com), but for something that’s perfect for the colder months, the brand’s winter signature candle (£20, Thewhitecompany.com) is just perfect. With notes of cinnamon, clove and orange, it’s the perfect antidote to chilly days.

The White Company cashmere bed socks: £36, Thewhitecompany.com

For: The mother figure in your life

The White Company was the first British brand to become part of The Good Cashmere Standard – an independent standard ensuring the sustainable production of cashmere – so you’ll be proud to present these cosy bed socks to the mother figure in your life. If you’re feeling very generous, pair the socks with this cashmere hoodie (£189, Thewhitecompany.com) and the co-ordinating joggers (£189, Thewhitecompany.com).

The White Company super soft faux-fur hot water bottle: £35, Thewhitecompany.com

For: Keeping warm and cosy

If you’re looking to give the gift of cosiness this year, a hot water bottle is the perfect choice. An indispensable comfort during the winter season, this gorgeous hot water bottle will keep you warm while adding a touch of luxury to your bedside. Thanks to its faux fur cover, it has a sumptuously soft exterior and makes for the most lovely thing to snuggle up next to.

The White Company electronic diffuser: £70, Thewhitecompany.com

For: Moments of calm

The entire ethos of The White Company is ensuring its products evoke feelings of calm and allow you to enjoy moments to pause and unwind. If there’s one thing that’s going to do just that, it’s an electronic diffuser, which your giftee will be very lucky to unwrap.

All they need to do is fill the tank with water and add a couple of drops of essential oil – if you think they’ll like a soothing scent, opt for the Seychelles fragrance oil (£10, Thewhitecompany.com), but for something warm and spicy, it’s got to be winter (£10, Thewhitecompany.com).

Delivering the perfect amount of scent, it is powerful to fill even the largest of rooms and will make sure you enjoy any moment of me-time you can. If you’re looking to gift an absolute showstopper, take a look at the calm hamper (£190, Thewhitecompany.com).

The White Company fleece romper baby gift set: £50, Thewhitecompany.com

For: The new parents

If you know someone who is expecting a baby in the new year and you’re unsure what to gift them, The White Company’s brand for children – The Little White Company – has come to the rescue, with its affordable yet luxury offerings. Case in point is this gift set, which includes what might just be the cosiest looking romper. Equally as sweet is the lion set (£40, Thewhitecompany.com), which has a lion toy along with a baby grow.

The White Company farm print pyjamas: From £24, Thewhitecompany.com

For: The kids

If you’re stuck on what to buy the kids, The White Company’s The Little White Company offers a lovely selection of items for children, from blankets to toys and books. For something that parents and carers will love as much as the little ones, opt for these adorable farm print PJs. Made from super-soft cotton, they’ll be kind to their skin too.

The White Company oversized roll-neck jumper: £98, Thewhitecompany.com

For: You

While everything included within this curated edit is suitable to gift yourself, if you’re looking for something to cosy up in this festive season, a roll-neck jumper is a timeless classic. Luckily, The White Company has designed the perfect piece. The oversized silhouette means it’ll be comfortable, while the blend of fabrics (responsibly sourced wool and cashmere) add to its luxury appeal. To make pottering around your home even more enjoyable, pair the jumper with a pair of cashmere trousers (£189, Thewhitecompany.com) and light an autumn signature candle (£20, Thewhitecompany.com). Prepare to embrace the new year in style.

The White Company sleep calming bath soak: £35, Thewhitecompany.com

For: Sanctuary spa at home

There are few things better than a bath during the winter months. To transform the bathroom into a sensual spa experience, this sleep calming bath soak has notes of lavender, clary sage and chamomile to aid relaxation. Giving the gift of TLC really couldn’t be easier.

The White Company unisex hydrocotton hooded robe: £85, Thewhitecompany.com

For: The newlyweds

To allow your favourite newlyweds to celebrate the little moments together, why not gift them one of The White Company’s high-quality white bathrobes each? The classic design will make sure they remain comfy and cosy as the nights draw in. You really can’t go wrong.

The White Company luxury wool-cashmere throw: £185, Thewhitecompany.com

For: The house proud

When it comes to buying for someone who is particularly proud of their home, it can feel difficult to know where to begin. But there are few things better than a timeless cashmere throw, and this one looks particularly luxurious. With a comforting feel, it’s the gift that keeps on giving and they’ll be grateful for it for many years to come.

The White Company animal luxury baby gift set: £90, Thewhitecompany.com

For: Newborns

The White Company’s selection of gifts for newborns is exceptional. And this set is exactly what the brand is about – providing them with something cosy and comfy to snuggle up in. Within a white gift box, the giftee will find a soft grey and white stripe cotton sleepsuit, an embroidered bib, a blanket, a sweet bear hooded towel and a soft elephant toy comforter.

