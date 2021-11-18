After the events of last year, Christmas 2021 will mean even more to many of us than ever before.

We have spent the last two years adjusting to new ways of working, living and finding comfort in the little things which we may previously have overlooked. Our homes have become more than just a place to lay our heads after a long day at the office or a weekend bouncing between social engagements; they have become our workplaces, our social spaces and our refuges in which to weather the storm.

(The White Company)

The White Company has always endorsed making the home a haven, through opulent cashmeres, gorgeous fragrances and deluxe homeware. If ever there was a one-stop shop to perfect the luxury lifestyle, this would be it.

What started as a range of linen cupboard essentials more than 25 years ago quickly developed alongside key moments in founder Chrissie Rucker OBE’s life. Having initially launched with a range of beautiful bed linens, Rucker soon expanded to encompass childrenswear, casualwear and homeware. Today, The White Company prides itself on beautifully designed, simple elegant pieces all year round.

(The White Company)

As the cold of winter approaches, the pull of their luxury homeware feels ever stronger. Who hasn’t dreamed of draping themselves in a gorgeous plush throw as the nights draw in – especially when made from luxe faux fur like this super soft throw (£165) or this chunky knit Lyra design (£90), both of which come in a choice of colours.

Of course, our own home comforts aside, the festive season is above all about sharing, and The White Company’s Christmas gift selection is a perfect way to show someone you love you’re thinking of them. From winter spice scented candles to plush cushions and jumpers and cardigans, there’s a special gift to be found for every member of your family in the colllection.

Having spent the last 18 months in comfortable loungewear, you might be tempted snuggle in something comfortable than slip into a sequin dress on Christmas Day. But gone are the days of loungewear being about scruffy tracksuits and old hand-me-downs. The beautifully crafted White Company cashmere is the very definition of everyday luxury.

(The White Company)

This cashmere roll neck sweater (£159) is perfect for those family members with a taste for the finer things in life. Or how about a pair of cashmere bed socks (£36), to slip into someone’s stocking and help them fight off the January chill after the festivities have faded. For the ultimate cosy look though, who on your Christmas list is special enough to be treated to irresistible silk pyjamas (from £129) or this elegant cashmere hoodie (£84.50)? Surely, it’s got to be mum.

Not only are these timeless and classic pieces, but The White Company is dedicated to sustainability, only working with certified cashmere sourced from farms in Inner Mongolia, using a traceable and transparent textile chain as part of The Good Cashmere standard – so your most eco-conscious friends will not be disappointed.

(The White Company)

As for gifts for those who appear to have everything, unwrapping a candle is always a treat – a thoughtful present that not only lasts well beyond the festive season, but serves as a reminder of the special moments, the fragrance transporting us back in time. The White Company’s signature Winter fragrance was created by Rucker herself and this year the brand is celebrating 21 years since its inception. The magical combination of spicy cinnamon, rich warming clove and fresh zesty orange has never failed to please and earned it the proud moniker ‘the scent of Christmas’ among fans. Coming in a range of guises from candles in various sizes (from £20) to a diffuser (£27) and even pot pourri to infuse your home with a yuletide aroma (£16) there’s a gift opportunity for even the trickiest of customers.

For those seeking an alternative fragrance, the Midnight collection, inspired by the magic of Venice and fireworks, is a fabulously rich and velvety aroma that combines smooth, smoky vetivert and aromatic cardamon with warming amber, spicy nutmeg and a sparkling twist of ginger to take you right through to spring. This large multi-wick candle (£60) has a burn time of 70 hours and the electronic diffuser (£65) delivers the perfect amount of scent while adding moisture to the air.

(The White Company)

With glittery star baubles (£4), artificial Christmas trees (from £35), to wreaths and garlands, The White Company knows how to make the home wonderfully welcome and transform it into a winter wonderland whilst keeping it eminently chic. This Nordic star (£38) is a particular favourite, as are the ultimate garlands (£85) and white feather baubles (£6).

However you’re spending Christmas this year, The White Company can help you to embrace that festive feeling – and spread a little joy to the ones you love.

For all the festive inspiration you need, head over to The White Company